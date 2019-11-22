The Daviess County Panthers experienced an up-and-down, 10-15 season in 2018-19 and failed to get out of the 9th District Tournament, dropping a 57-55 first-round heartbreaker to Owenbsoro Catholic.
Now, without graduated scoring star Dakota Walden (25.7 ppg), the Panthers will feature a far more balanced attack -- and younger players will need to contribute to the scoring load.
"Without Dakota, we will be more by committee as far as scoring points goes," Daviess County coach Neil Hayden said. "We'll definitely be more balanced, and I feel like the chemistry is good for this team. I think everyone understands that they're going to have to step up for us.
"For us to be competitive, we'll have to battle defensively, rebound, make shots and limit turnovers. We've got to find a way to get second shots, which will produce more scoring opportunities."
The team's top returning scorer is Logan Hillard, a 6-2 senior guard who averaged 5.1 points per game last season.
"Logan is our most experienced returning player and one of the best passers I've had here," Hayden said. "He's a rangy player and probably our best 3-point shooter. We'll be counting on him to be more of a scorer for us this season."
Hayden is also high on 6-foot senior guard Ryan Thompson, a part-time starter as a junior.
"His basketball IQ is very high, and he just knows how to play the game," Hayden said. "We'll need Ryan to handle the ball and make some shots for us. He's a quality defensive player who really gets after it at that end of the floor."
The Panthers have quality size in the form of 6-6 junior forward Cameron Johnson and 6-6 junior center Bo Stratton.
"Cameron is probably the best athlete we've had here since Stewart Currie," Hayden said. "He's more of a perimeter shooter and shot-blocker.
"Bo is a traditional five -- a low-post center who will be a very important part of our team as a rebounder and inside scorer."
Also back are 5-9 senior guard Hunter Gibson and 5-9 junior guard Will Barron.
"They're both battlers," Hayden said of of the pair. "They'll both contribute."
A notable newcomer for the Panthers will be Ian Bivens, a 6-4 junior transfer guard out of West Virginia.
"I think he'll get some minutes," Hayden said of Bivens.
Another key component for DCHS will be 6-2 sophomore forward Joe Humphreys, the school's starting quarterback in football.
"Joe's a swing player in basketball who could create some mismatches," Hayden said. "It will take some time for him to adjust to being on the basketball court, but he's a talented athlete who will be able to help us, for sure."
Hayden expects it to take some time before he knows precisely what he's got at DCHS this season.
"We have so little (varsity) experience, we'll be using the December portion of our schedule to sort of tell us who we are," Hayden said, "By Christmas break, hopefully we'll be at the point where we understand our identity, and we can move on from there.
"It's a long season, and the most important thing is to be playing your best basketball at the end of it -- that's what we're wanting to do."
