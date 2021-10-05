Sean Higgs and Dax Sandifer scored two goals apiece to help Daviess County capture a 7-0 victory over Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the 9th District Boys Soccer Tournament Monday night at OCHS’s Independence Field.
With the victory, the Panthers advanced to Thursday’s district title game, where they’ll meet the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Apollo and Owensboro.
“This game is always the tough one,” said DCHS coach Doug Sandifer, whose squad also advanced to the upcoming 3rd Region Tournament. “I don’t like them being on fall break — it changes everybody’s routine — but the boys came out and did exactly what we asked them to do and leading up to it, so I can’t find any complaints about the result or the way we played to get the result.”
DC (16-1-4) jumped out to an early lead on a goal by Hayden Boswell in the second minute, and Sandifer added back-to-back scores to give the Panthers a 3-0 advantage with 23:11 left in the first half. Higgs added a goal on a rocket from the edge of the box less than four minutes later, and the 4-0 lead held until intermission.
The quick start was by design, Sandifer said.
“We really impressed upon the guys that we wanted to come out aggressively from the start,” he said. “We’ve been in a habit the last few games of the regular season, coming out slow and kind of working our way into the game, and we wanted to change that and set the tone of the game.
“We got an early goal, which was nice, and then a couple more a few minutes later.”
The second half featured three more DC goals, with Higgs scoring on a shot rebound in the 51st minute.
Carson Thomas scored on a long shot from outside the box with 15:44 left to play, followed less than two minutes later by Nate Dailey’s top-corner goal from the top of the box.
The balanced effort has been an advantage for his team all year, Sandifer added.
“It’s great,” he said. “So many guys that can put the ball in the back of the net for us. It just makes us a little more dangerous and a little more difficult to focus on one or two guys offensively, as well. I thought we really played composed defensively.
“We’ve got a lot of depth right now. Everybody’s healthy, and we can rotate a lot of guys. We can bring a fresh crew of six or seven guys off the bench and make it difficult on other teams.”
For the game, DC finished with a 23-2 edge in shots and a 15-1 advantage in shots on goal. The Panthers also earned 13 corner-kick attempts as a result of their aggressive offense.
“They’re a really good side, so we had to really suffer for it,” Catholic coach Andy Donohoe said of DC. “Our game plan was to not concede early, if we could build on some success. And, obviously, your mistakes get punished at this level.
“They’re not just a good side for this area; they’re going to have a chance at a state title. There’s no shame in our performance.”
The Aces finish the campaign at 4-9-1, and it was a season that Donohoe saw a tremendous amount of growth out of his young squad.
“We’re competitive again in the district, and the games with Apollo and Owensboro were fairly close games,” he said. “It’s about getting over that next hill and winning those types of games and keep building on it.
“It’s very disappointing to lose, obviously. Your season’s done, but the teams we’ve lost to were all strong teams. ... We’ll get this disappointment out of our system and keep trying to build and improve our players and go from there.”
DC, meanwhile, will spend the next two days preparing for Thursday’s district championship tilt.
“Obviously, we don’t know who we’re playing yet, so it’s really about working on us a little bit,” Sandifer said. “Then we’ll know by Wednesday who our opponent’s going to be, and we’ll focus a little bit more on the exact opponent. Either way, we move on to region, which is a goal of us. Let’s try to keep preparing ourselves for the next opponent.”
