MORGANTOWN — The Daviess County High School softball team erupted for six runs in the fourth inning, erasing a one-run deficit and surging ahead to claim a 12-2 victory over Hancock County in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game on a soggy Tuesday night at Butler County High School.
With the victory, the Lady Panthers (31-6) captured their second consecutive region title. They’ll face Louisville Ballard on Saturday in Lexington, with an opportunity to reach the state quarterfinals on the line.
“It’s a great feeling anytime you can get to this point,” DC coach John Biggs said afterward. “We’ve really elevated the program. Like I told the kids, the teams in the past that set the tone and set the precedent, they battled and got us to this point. Once you get to that point, it’s hard to maintain that level, but they really stepped up.
“Instead of trying to fight up that hill and be the one to try to hunt people, now everybody’s hunting you. I thought we really met that challenge, we really came together the last three or two-and-a-half weeks as a group, and we faced some adversity in that game.”
DC struck in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by Jessie Daniels, but the Lady Hornets (23-15) had an answer in the bottom of the frame when Ella Staples clubbed a solo home run over the center-field wall.
Lily Roberts added to Hancock County’s lead with an RBI double in the third inning, but the Lady Hornets couldn’t plate any further runs from there.
Meanwhile, DC’s bats came alive shortly thereafter.
Katie Mewes got on with a double, advanced to third on Kelsea Roby’s groundout and then scored on a base hit by Sophie Simone, who beat out the footrace to first base for the two-out RBI single. Abby Newman then drew a walk, and Hattie Newman smashed a three-run home run to left-center to give DC a 5-2 advantage. Millie Roberts got on with an error, and Jessie Daniels smacked a two-run home run moments later for a five-run lead.
“Obviously, the home runs were big, but the key moment, I thought, for us was Katie Mewes’ at-bat,” Biggs said. “She came up, we were down 2-1, and she battled up there, probably a 10-pitch at-bat, and she ended up getting that double and then scoring the tying run. That was a big momentum swing for us.”
The Lady Panthers added five insurance runs across the sixth and seventh innings — another RBI from Hattie Newman, a run coming across on a wild pitch, a two-RBI triple by Abby Newman and an RBI double by Roberts — to effectively seal the victory.
Raylee Roby earned the pitching win, striking out 11 batters and giving up five hits. After giving up a pair of runs early, she only allowed two runners on base after the third inning.
“We had to avoid some pitches with the drizzle that was going on,” Biggs said. “This is her first round at this, she’s just a sophomore. Maturity-wise, she’s well above a sophomore. Once she settled in and once we narrowed the pitch selection that we were going with and ones she felt comfortable with, I thought she settled in and did a nice job.”
Roby credited her teammates for helping provide an offensive spark and maintaining quality defense behind her.
“It started out with the rain, but once I dialed in and my teammates put runs up, I knew I was OK,” she said. “... I knew my defense would back me up.”
Hattie Newman finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs for DC, while Abby Newman went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Daniels drove in three runs, and Greysee Whiteker and Simone added two hits apiece.
Staples led Hancock County at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run.
“They’re a quality opponent,” Biggs said of the Lady Hornets. “Down the road, that group will keep getting better. Dwayne (Wroe) and their coaching staff does a good job. We had a little more experience than them, I think, so when that adversity hit, we were able to battle through it.”
DAVIESS COUNTY|100 602 3 — 12 14 0
HANCOCK COUNTY|101 000 0 — 2 5 1
WP-R. Roby. LP-L. Roberts. 2B-A. Newman 2, Daniels, Mewes, Roberts (DC), L. Roberts (HC). 3B-A. Newman (DC). HR-Daniels, H. Newman (DC), Staples (HC).
