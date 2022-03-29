Hattie Newman went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of batters, including the walk-off RBI, in Daviess County’s 5-4 victory against South Warren on Monday at DCHS.
Raylee Roby earned the complete-game pitching win with 13 strikeouts and four earned runs with three walks and eight hits.
Kayley Payne finished 2-for-3 for DC (4-1), which trailed 4-0 before plating four runs in the fifth. Sophie Simone scored twice.
Selynna Metcalfe went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for South Warren (5-1).
SOUTH WARREN 310 000 0 — 4 8 0
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 040 1 — 5 8 0
WP-Roby. LP-Metcalfe. 2B-Leibfried (D). 3B-Metcalfe (SW). HR-Metcalfe (SW).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 9, EDMONSON COUNTY 3
Macie Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs in the Lady Raiders’ victory in Brownsville.
Cassidy Morris went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, three runs and two RBIs for Trinity (3-1), Katherine Hibbitt finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Edmonson County slipped to 2-4.
TRINITY 240 003 0 — 9 10 4
EDMONSON COUNTY 100 020 0 — 3 5 2
WP-Barnett. LP-Henderson. 2B-Hibbitt, Higdon, Morris (T), Cassady (E). 3B-Morris (T). HE-Aguilar (T), Henderson (E).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 21, GRAYSON COUNTY 6
Abry Carver went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Josie Davis finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Joshlynn Noe was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the Lady Mustangs’ four-inning win in Greenville.
Macy Cotton went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Muhlenberg County (3-3), and Taylor Wilkins finished 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs.
Grayson County fell to 1-5.
GRAYSON COUNTY 005 1 — 6 7 5
MUHLENBERG COUNTY (10)30 8 — 21 16 1
WP-Carver. LP-Lindsey. 2B-Davis 2, Ab. Carver, Noe, T. Wilkins (M), Davis, Killion, Shartzer (G).
BASEBALL HANCOCK COUNTY 16, McLEAN COUNTY 6
Jake Frames went 3-for-5 with four RBIs to lead the Hornets at Vastwood Park in Hawesville.
Kaleb Keown added three RBIs and three runs with three walks for Hancock County (2-4), Logan Willis drove in three runs with a home run, and Ryan Jones tallied two RBIs with two runs. Hunter Severs scored three times and Austin Volocko plated a pair of runs.
Tyler Larkin finished with two runs and a double for McLean County (3-3).
McLEAN COUNTY 004 200 — 6 5 5
HANCOCK COUNTY 106 054 — 16 9 3
WP-Walz. LP-Lovell. 2B-Frames, Keown (H), Larkin (M). HR-Willis (H).
OHIO COUNTY 11, GRAYSON COUNTY 1
Derek Bradley hit a home run, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Clayton Goff went 2-for-4 with a trio of RBIs in the Eagles’ six-inning win in Leitchfield.
Matthew Smith added two hits and two runs for Ohio County (6-3), Ashton Farris finished with two hits and two runs, and Graydon Barnard added two hits.
Grayson County slipped to 3-3.
OHIO COUNTY 100 082 — 11 11 0
GRAYSON COUNTY 000 001 — 1 2 3
WP-Hoskins. LP-Vanmeter. 2B-Farris, Goff, Hoskins (O). HR-Bradley (O).
TENNIS GIRLS OWENSBORO 5, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 4
The Lady Devils won in Greenville with singles wins from Emma Embry, Caroline Smith, Chase Mather and Riley Hunt.
Embry/Hunt also won in doubles for OHS.
Muhlenberg County’s victors were Sarah-Cate Boggess, Baker Hardison, Hardison/Boggess and Sidney Mercer/Caroline Schindler.
APOLLO 8, BUTLER COUNTY 1
The E-Gals won in Owensboro with singles victories from Kyndall Hayden, Erin McManus, Sophey Jennings, Ella Hayden, Emmie Kate Williams and Morgan Shook.
Doubles victors for Apollo were Jennings/Elise Wilson and Vidhi Patel/Lucy Waldschmidt.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9, GRAYSON COUNTY 0
The Lady Aces swept competition in Leitchfield with singles wins by Ella Cason, Ella Grace Buckman, Isabella Reisz, Elizabeth Hayden, Claire Augenstein and Katelyn Mitchell.
Catholic’s doubles points came from Olivia Hayden/Aisha Merchant, Augenstein/Mitchell and Elizabeth Hayden/Reisz.
SUNDAY LADY ACES GO 1-2 AT MARCH MADNESS TOURNEY
Owensboro Catholic competed at the March Madness Tennis Tournament at Greenwood High School in Bowling Green over the weekend, topping Paducah Tilghman 4-1 before falling 3-2 to both McCracken County and Assumption.
In the win, singles victors for the Lady Aces were Ella Cason and Isabella Reisz, with doubles wins from Olivia Hayden/Aisha Merchant and Claire Augenstein/Katelyn Mitchell.
Catholic’s points in both losses were from doubles wins by Hayden/Merchant and Augenstein/Mitchell.
BOYS OWENSBORO 7, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 2
OHS won in Greenville behind singles victories from Dylan Mather, Walker Gaddis, John Clay Ford, Jeremy Gilihan and Nicholas Plemmons.
The Devils’ doubles winners included Gaddis/Ford and Gilihan/Plemmons.
The Mustangs’ winners were Cameron Hambrick and Ethan Evans/Noah Milburn.
APOLLO 8, BUTLER COUNTY 1
The Eagles were victorious in Owensboro with singles wins from Stetson Osborne, Luke Austin, Ben Austin, Maddox Tucker and Jake Patton.
Apollo picked up doubles wins from Osborne/Wilson, Connor O’Bryan/Harvey Panuelo and Nee Kpaw/Taw Moo.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8, GRAYSON COUNTY 1
The Aces won in Leitchfield behind singles victories from Davis Brocato, Patrick Hauke, Cooper Danzer, Houston Danzer and Brett Conder.
Catholic’s doubles winners were Danzer/Danzer, Conder/Brocato and Matthew Hyland/Hauke.
SUNDAY CATHOLIC DROPS TRIO IN BOWLING GREEN
Owensboro Catholic fell 5-0 to Manual, 3-2 to Paducah Tilghman and 3-2 to Wilson Central in three matches over the weekend at the March Madness Tennis Tournament at Greenwood High School in Bowling Green.
Against Tilghman, the Aces got doubles wins from Cooper Danzer/Houston Danzer and Tucker Ray/Brett Conder.
Against Wilson Central, Catholic’s points came from Matthew Hyland in singles and Ray/Conder in doubles.
