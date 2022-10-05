Daviess County’s Grant Broughton shot a 2-over-par 74 to finish in a tie for 11th place following the first round of the KHSAA State Golf Championship on Tuesday at Bowling Green Country Club.

Competing as an individual, Broughton played an even-par round except for bogeys on No. 3 and No. 6, and he’ll look to climb the leaderboard when he tees off in Wednesday’s second round at 9:40 a.m.

