Daviess County’s Grant Broughton shot a 2-over-par 74 to finish in a tie for 11th place following the first round of the KHSAA State Golf Championship on Tuesday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Competing as an individual, Broughton played an even-par round except for bogeys on No. 3 and No. 6, and he’ll look to climb the leaderboard when he tees off in Wednesday’s second round at 9:40 a.m.
Christian Academy-Louisville’s Brady Smith is the first-day leader after firing a 5-under 67, followed by Madison Central’s Mason Hamrick (69) and two players tied at 70.
Madison Central leads the team competition at 9-over 297, followed by Bowling Green (304) and Taylor County (306).
VOLLEYBALL DAVIESS COUNTY 3, APOLLO 0
The Lady Panthers took a 25-19, 26-24, 25-10 district win at DCHS.
DC (17-10, 5-1 in 9th District) got 20 kills, 11 digs from Josie Newcom. Emma Rogers also had 11 digs. Lexi Owen had 29 assists, six digs, four blocks. Adylan Ayer had nine kills. Taylor Roberts had 10 digs.
Top contributors for Apollo (16-13, 2-4) were Ella Alvey (eight digs); Kaley Dickinson (seven digs, two aces); Kelsey Dickinson (nine digs); Ava Fazio (four kills); Jennifer Lee (three kills, two blocks); Ahalia Ramirez (12 assists, three kills, two blocks); and Elise Wilson (four kills).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3, OWENSBORO 1
Catholic won 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 26-24 at home. Catholic goes to 13-9, 4-2 in the 9th District.
Kennedy Murphy had 32 assists for Catholic. Blair Riney had 11 kills, Emily Christian had 26 digs. Olivia Castlen and Jaiden Grant each had eight kills.
Brooklyn Williams had 12 kills for Owensboro. Chase Mather had eight kills, Mia Covington had seven kills, Addie Travis had six kills. Ava Fincher had 20 assists, nine digs. Kennedy Thompson had 23 digs. OHS is 9-15, 1-6 in district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.