Daviess County’s Joe Humphreys has his eyes on trying to become a college football quarterback.
He will be a senior at DC next season, and he has put a lot of effort into honing his craft and getting himself seen in the different high school recruiting realms.
“I go to Paducah and work out with a quarterback evaluator from St. Louis, I work out with Dalton Oliver once or twice a week,” Humphreys said. Oliver was a former quarterback at Kentucky Wesleyan College and is considered a good quarterback position teacher.
Oliver is an assistant football coach for Daviess County.
Humphreys has also been doing 7-on-7 with DSP Elite, with some other players from Owensboro-Daviess County.
He had been to the Best of the Midwest combine and QB Universe in March.
“These are really the first camps I’ve been to, I’m kind of new to this part of it,” Humphreys said of the early camps.
Humphreys, at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, is the No. 22-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the nation by 247 Sports. He is the No. 2 dual-threat in Kentucky on QBHit List behind cross-town rival Gavin Wimsatt from Owensboro High School.
Humphreys’ numbers were major during his sophomore and junior seasons. Last year was shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Panthers were 3-4 in the regular season. They lost 49-42 to Henderson County in the Class 6-A playoffs to finish the year.
Humphreys threw for 1,577 yards, 21 touchdowns and only five interceptions while hitting 123-of-229 passes for 53.7%. He was good in the roll-out game and was noted for keeping his eyes downfield even if he was on the move.
Humphreys had five DC receivers with at least 20 catches, 200 yards in receiving and two touchdowns.
What he has done so far has drawn recruiting attention and some NCAA Division I college offers.
Humphreys has done a good job getting football film of himself on social media.
“You have to learn to market yourself,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “Learning how to connect yourself with the right people, and get the right kind of exposure.
“He’s been invited to the Elite 11, we’re trying to get him in the Under Armour and Adidas/Rivals camp series.”
Appalachian State, Middle Tennessee, Eastern Kentucky and Murray State have offered Humphreys so far.
Marquel Tinsley, a former standout receiver at DC who is now at Middle Tennessee, has been in touch with Humphreys.
“He sent me a text, he’s trying to get me to come there,” Humphreys said.
Sean Bock from 247 Sports had this to say about Humphreys: “Daviess County 2022 3-star quarterback Joe Humphreys is one of the most underrated signal-callers in the Midwest.”
Humphreys has a 4.51 time in the 40-yard dash to go along with a 3.77 GPA.
It has been a pretty full spring already, which was in stark contrast to the spring of 2020 when most everything was in COVID shutdown.
“Me and some buddies would to go Horse Fork, do some running and throwing,” Humphreys said. “A lot of the drills we were doing helped with speed and agility, and I was able to work on accuracy.”
Brannon said there was plenty of strength training on the front end of the quarantine.
“Really it began last year when we were quarantined,” Brannon said. “They spent six days a week in their garage lifting weights last summer, he hit a growth spurt.”
Humphreys began doing some technical quarterback work with Oliver last spring and summer.
“We started throwing, working out, and he started to understand a few things, the position,” Oliver said. “Now what we’re doing more is picking up some things he needs, going into his senior season, doing things I think college coaches want to see from him.
“He’s sharpening, he can sling it well, run it well, let’s make it more consistent. He’s still really young to the position.”
Oliver and Keelan Cole were able to put up some big yardage numbers when they played at KWC. Cole has been an effective receiver in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he recently signed with the New York Jets.
Oliver is still playing quarterback in the Indoor Football League.
He said Humphreys has picked up well on the concepts they have gone through in workouts.
Humphreys played basketball for the Panthers in the winter, and he’s glad he got that work in as well.
“It’s definitely good to play another sport,” Humphreys said. “Every coach I’ve talked to asked me if I played another sport.”
For the rest of the spring and summer, before DC starts preseason practice, Humphreys will look to keep improving on the football field.
DC will have spring practice starting April 19.
“I’m still kind of working on pocket presence, sitting in longer and delivering throws,” Humphreys said. “I’m still not the best at it, sometimes I was leaving the pocket when there would’ve been a receiver to hit.”
Humphreys has certainly been serious about doing the work it takes to get his game at a top level.
