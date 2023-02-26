Daviess County’s Gil Nicodemus placedsixth and Apollo’s Jake Ramsey finished in eighth place in their respective weight classes on the second day of the KHSAA Wrestling Final Round State Championship Saturday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
Nicodemus, competing in the 215-pound weight class, won a pair of consolation bracket round matches before falling to Walton-Verona’s Luke Hyden by fall in the consolation semifinal. Nicodemus (57-7) earned a spot in the fifth-place match, where he lost by decision to Bryan Station’s Jahvon Frazier.
