Daviess County High School’s Claire Reynolds shot a 10-over-par 82 to tie for 12th at the KHSAA State Golf First Round event for Regions 1-4 on a beautiful but windy Tuesday afternoon at Owensboro Country Club.
The freshman admitted that it wasn’t her best performance — but she was glad to advance to the KHSAA State Golf Final Round in Bowling Green for the second consecutive season.
“I didn’t play very good,” she said. “I struggled a lot, but it was OK. I still qualified, so it’s fine.
“The greens were really fast and the wind was blowing a lot, so that didn’t really help anything.”
Reynolds finished the round with one birdie, four bogeys, three double bogeys and a triple bogey, but there were still some positives to be found.
“She hit her tee ball pretty good all day,” said DCHS co-coach Brandon Reynolds. “I think she got in trouble one time off the tee, but other than that, she hit and putted well except for one hole — she four-putted. The rest of the holes, she did pretty well on these fast greens, which I was thrilled for her because it could have gone the other way really easily.
“Claire had a couple of loose swings that cost her five or six shots, but other than that, it was a good day.”
Claire Reynolds led a group of Lady Panthers that intended on competing as a team, but injuries kept DC from fielding a full squad.
Other finishers for the Lady Panthers included Annalee Yager, who tied for 41st (23-over 95) and Baylie Billingsley, who tied for 58th (101).
“Our team tried hard, but (Alexa Salamah) had to pull out because of her shoulder that was bothering her, which I hated that,” Brandon Reynolds said.
Apollo’s Mary Ann Lyons shot a 14-over 86 to tie for 20th and earn a spot in a qualifying playoff, but a bogey on the second time through No. 18 prevented her from moving on.
Ohio County’s Elli Graves shot a 91 to tie for 32nd.
Owensboro Catholic’s Addie-Belle Rutman shot 106 to finish 65th.
The top three teams — Marshall County (318), South Warren (355) and Bowling Green (365) — will all advance to next week’s State Final Round, along with the top 15 individuals not included on those teams. Top individuals on Tuesday were Marshall County’s Trinity Beth (even-par 72), Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown (73) and Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson (74).
For Claire Reynolds, improving her approach shots will make a big difference when the tournament setting shifts to Bowling Green Country Club.
“I need to get better at getting my second shots closer to make birdies, rather than having 15-feet (putts),” she said. “That will help.”
“I’d like to see her tighten up her iron game,” he said. “Her middle-to-long irons, that’s where she gets loose and costs her some shots. Other than that, she’s putting it well, she’s wedging it well — she’s doing a really good job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.