Daviess County High School’s Claire Reynolds shot a 10-over-par 82 to tie for 12th at the KHSAA State Golf First Round event for Regions 1-4 on a beautiful but windy Tuesday afternoon at Owensboro Country Club.

The freshman admitted that it wasn’t her best performance — but she was glad to advance to the KHSAA State Golf Final Round in Bowling Green for the second consecutive season.

