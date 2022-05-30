Daviess County pitcher Raylee Roby racked up 14 strikeouts to help Daviess County take a 5-0 victory against Butler County in the 3rd Region Softball Tournament semifinals Sunday evening at Owensboro Catholic High School’s Parents Park.
The Lady Panthers (29-5) will look to capture their third consecutive regional championship when they take on district foe Owensboro Catholic (24-14) Monday night at 7 p.m.
“It’s like I told the girls, there’s really no secrets,” DCHS coach John Biggs said of the matchup. “We played each other, this will be the fourth time this year. They know us, we know them. It’ll come down to who can execute the best and have quality at-bats up there and play as mistake-free as they can.”
Against Butler County, Roby surrendered only four hits and walked three batters in seven shutout innings of action. She gave up a base hit and walked a pair of batters to load the bases in the top of the fourth but recorded an inning-ending strikeout to preserve her team’s 2-0 lead and keep the Lady Bears (20-16) off the board.
“I think it was really big,” Biggs said. “They put a couple runs on or they even get one run there, that momentum swings a little bit after she’s walked a couple. Her control was a little bit off there early on, but I thought she dialed it in and got better as the game went along. She’s a fighter, she’s a gamer. No situation is too big for her.
“They’ve got some kids in that lineup that have some pop. I thought she was able to handle that and do some things and keep it under control.”
Offensively, DC was led by Jessie Daniels and Kate Mewes, who posted two hits, one RBI and one run apiece.
Daniels led off the second inning with a double and later scored on Kayley Payne’s RBI single.
The Lady Panthers got consistent scoring throughout the middle innings, with Sophie Simone hitting a single and then scoring on an RBI groundout by Millie Roberts in the third.
Mewes led off the fourth with a base hit and scored on Annie Newman’s RBI single for a 3-0 advantage.
Two runs in the fifth — consecutive RBI base hits by Daniels and Mewes — ended the scoring for DC.
Biggs simply called it “old-fashioned softball.”
“We get a runner on, we move them into scoring position, we get a timely hit,” he said. “A little bit different than what we’ve done the last couple of games. We hit some home runs and some long balls (in previous games), but we got some timely hitting there.
“I thought we did a nice job of being aggressive on the bases.”
Biggs was also complimentary of his defense, which aided Roby in the shutout victory.
“Ever since I’ve been a part of this program, we were always a defensive team first,” he said. “We take pride in our defense. As things have developed and as we’ve gotten better, the offense has caught up with the defense and the pitching’s caught up with everything else.
“That’s the foundation of us, is our defense. We’re going to have times when you may be getting overpowered or challenged at the plate, but if the defense is steady, it’s going to keep you in the ballgame.”
Karrington Hunt finished with two hits to pace Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
DAVIESS COUNTY 011 120 x — 5 9 0
WP-Roby. LP-Gleason. 2B-Daniels (DC).
