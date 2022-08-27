The Daviess County defense forced seven turnovers and the Panthers scored 20 unanswered points to capture a 32-13 high school football victory over City-County foe Owensboro Catholic on Friday night at Steele Stadium.
Decker Renfrow finished with four interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown as part of DC’s late-scoring flurry. He also hauled in a scoring reception on offense.
“I was just out there trying to make plays for my team, trying to be a ball hawk,” said Renfrow, a senior who also plays in the outfield for the DC baseball team. “... Everybody’s sleeping on us. Honestly, that helps us out. We see that and we want to prove everybody wrong.”
The Panthers (2-0) wasted little time out of the gate, putting together a 13-play, 62-yard opening drive capped off by Jack Ball’s 10-yard quarterback keeper for a 6-0 lead.
The Aces (1-1) answered two possessions later when Brady Atwell connected with Reid Clark for an 18-yard touchdown on a fade route to the corner of the endzone, giving Catholic a 7-6 lead with 6:27 left in the first quarter.
Renfrow put DC back on top with an interception — his second of the game — and long return into the Aces’ red zone. Four plays later, Renfrow caught a 5-yard scoring pass from Ball for a 12-7 lead with 2:05 until halftime.
“He got named a captain this week and practices hard every day,” DC coach Matt Brannon said of Renfrow. “His dad’s my assistant coach, he’s grown up around the game. He understands, he gets people in the right places. He’s just a heck of a football player and a heck of a leader. Just proud that he’s able to shine.”
Catholic opened the second half with an 11-play drive that took the Aces to the DC 2-yard line before a turnover on downs ended their march. However, Reid Clark’s interception on DC’s next drive allowed Catholic’s Tut Carrico to carry in a 5-yard TD that put his team ahead 13-12 midway through the third period.
From there, however, DC turned on the jets.
Bryson Parm ran in a 4-yard scoring scamper to put the Panthers up 20-13 with 20.7 left in the third quarter, Renfrow returned an interception 45 yards for a TD with 7:40 left in the game, and following a sack and forced fumble by Luke Floyd, DC capped the game’s scoring on Parm’s 6-yard run with 3:20 to play.
“That’s a team that has experience,” Brannon said of the Panthers. “... They have an understanding of there’s going to be ups and downs in these games, with the electric crowd and just the atmosphere that’s created here. That’s part of it.
“A game like this, there’s going to be big plays that go against you. You’ve got to be tough, you’ve got to be mentally tough, to be able to strap it back on and say, ‘Let’s go.’ ”
DC finished with 249 total yards while limiting the Aces to only 180 yards of total offense.
“The defense played outstanding tonight,” Brannon said. “It kept us in the game all night.
“We definitely didn’t play great offensively, and we’ve got to clean that up. But for us, it’s on to the next.”
DAVIESS COUNTY 6 6 8 12 — 32
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7 0 6 0 — 13
DC — Ball 10 run (run failed)
OC — Clark 18 pass from Atwell (Ranallo kick)
DC — Renfrow 5 pass from Ball (pass failed)
OC — Carrico 5 run (pass failed)
DC — Parm 4 run (Floyd pass from Wilson)
DC — Renfrow 40 interception (pass failed)
DC — Parm 6 run (kick failed)
