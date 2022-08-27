The Daviess County defense forced seven turnovers and the Panthers scored 20 unanswered points to capture a 32-13 high school football victory over City-County foe Owensboro Catholic on Friday night at Steele Stadium.

Decker Renfrow finished with four interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown as part of DC’s late-scoring flurry. He also hauled in a scoring reception on offense.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.