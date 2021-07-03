Currently, we’re in the midst of one of the more unique stretches of the summer as it relates to high school athletics.
The KHSAA’s Summer Dead Period officially began June 25 and runs through July 9, leaving high school fields and gymnasiums empty during the annual reprieve for student-athletes and coaches. Essentially, coaches and players are to remain out of contact with each other, and schools can’t allow their athletes to use the facilities.
It’s the only two weeks of the year when this happens.
For some families, it’s the only time they’re able to go on vacation, when they might otherwise be traveling to summer baseball or softball games, driving kids to conditioning workouts or even just attending individual training at school.
That goes double for coaches, who virtually spend the entire year keeping tabs on their programs and players.
It was especially entertaining when June 25 rolled around and social media was flooded with pictures of trips to the beach, backyard barbecues and feet propped up on desks.
The dead period was an idea that came to fruition in the 1990s for this very reason. Maybe it wasn’t so much the social media posts, but definitely the relaxation that comes with it.
For the most part, student-athletes are intent on getting better, and it’s especially true during the summer when they have the most time to work out, condition and improve their skills. Sometimes, they might need a break, even from themselves.
As fierce as the competition can be in Owensboro, Daviess County and surrounding counties, it makes sense why someone would want to work out or train all year. It’s a commendable attitude to have, but at the same time, there has to be a limit.
Simply taking a break to recharge and refocus is vital to anyone’s success. Instead of obsessing over getting better, the importance of an extended break from stress can’t be overstated.
The mental rest is worth it alone, but there are plenty of other positives with the dead period, too.
Athletes benefit from the physical rest, as well. Coaches typically know how hard and how far to push their players, but they also know when an opportunity to rest comes up, they need to take it. The fall season is still months away, and there won’t be much time to rest once the school year begins.
Also, that doesn’t mean players can’t practice or work out during the dead period. Many will, I’m sure, but just having the option of taking time off is crucial.
However, the question is this: Are two weeks off enough time to recuperate and enjoy themselves?
It’s an argument that gets brought up every so often, and each side has its merits. If a rule like the dead period is going to be put in place, though, it’s worth seeing if there’s a better way to implement it.
Simply having the flexibility of a longer respite — some have pushed to extend the dead period to a full month, but even three weeks would be an improvement — allows families to plan their summers better. A two-week window out of 52 weeks in a year is a small mark to hit if, say, an emergency happens or other things come up. After all, life happens sometimes.
Student-athletes and coaches both need a way to step away for a little bit, which is exactly what the dead period provides.
For now, though, there aren’t any plans to extend the dead period. So for the next few days until it’s over, post your beach visits and backyard hangouts. But most importantly, enjoy yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.