It’s that time of summer again.
The KHSAA-mandated dead period has arrived.
It happens every year, and without fail, it often sparks a discussion on social media and throughout Kentucky.
From June 25 through July 9, the connection from coaches and schools to athletes is essentially severed.
Students can’t receive coaching or training from school personnel, regardless of any paid or volunteer status, in any KHSAA-sanctioned sport or activity.
School facilities cannot be used, nor can uniforms, nicknames, transportation or equipment.
Essentially, there can’t be any direct communication from a student to a coach or vice versa, whether it’s verbal, written or on social media.
At its core, the dead period is a two-week break to relax, recharge batteries and refresh minds for the school year ahead.
The mandated communication cutoff “was developed following a nearly year long task force review in the middle-1990s to address a growing issue where year-round athletics was eroding family opportunities for a break from participation, and outside entities were beginning to sponsor a growing amount of school based summer competition,” according to the KHSAA bylaws.
In a survey conducted by the KHSAA, 80% of superintendents, principals and athletic directors who participated said they were in favor of the time off and even indicated that they’d support a four-week respite.
Instead, athletes and coaches get a two-week designated break from one another.
But is that enough?
With the amount of time and effort that goes into high school sports — whether that’s a single-sport athlete working on his or her craft all year or multi-sport athletes who bounce around throughout the year — two weeks doesn’t seem like nearly enough when you consider the other 50 weeks of the year.
For some families, the dead period is the only stretch of the year when they can schedule vacations or even just enjoy an extended period of time together.
Having to fit that into a two-week window, especially when countless others are also planning getaways around the July 4 holiday, can’t be an easy task.
Of course, the dead period also presents a tricky situation.
Even with the mandated break, not all student-athletes are going to take the full two weeks off — and, obviously, it’s at their discretion how much they want to work during that period.
However, not everybody has access to workout gear or weights or a gymnasium or numerous other things they might need.
If they’re not allowed into school facilities, they’re might be left with almost nothing that they can use.
And, to that effect, the coach/player relationship often goes far past the practice field or gym.
Sometimes, a student-athlete might simply need someone to talk to, and the only person they want to speak with could be a coach. A two-week absence of a mentor could be devastating in certain cases.
Or, if a coach’s child plays on the team and wants to get together with teammates, that coach can’t be around at all. They’d have to leave their own house if any of their players come over.
The dead period was created as a way to prevent the problems when “sometimes overzealous coaches required their players to play scores of games throughout the summer, in addition to a year-round workout regimen,” according to KHSAA bylaws, but the zero-tolerance policy cuts out the human element of the whole thing.
Through some tweaking, it’d be possible to extend the dead period but also rework the policy to where coaches and players can communicate — if the student-athlete wishes. Obviously, there are issues with the blanket policy.
After all, these two weeks are the only time of the year when some local student-athletes get to be kids.
Let them enjoy it, but don’t take away resources they might need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.