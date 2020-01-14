Elijah Decker scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lift visiting Ohio County over Grayson County 72-47 in a boys' high school basketball game on Tuesday night in Leitchfield.
Tripp Manning added 12 points for Ohio County (14-3), which zoomed to a 19-6 first-period lead to gain early control.
Nolan Shartzer scored 16 and Keegan Sharp added 12 for Grayson County (4-12), which lost its sixth consecutive game.
OHIO COUNTY|19-25-12-15 — 72
GRAYSON COUNTY|6-17-9-15 — 47
Ohio County (72) — Decker 18, T. Manning 12, Tichenor 9, Renfrow 7, Frady 6, J. Manning 5, Whitler 5, Pharis 4, Culbertson 4.
Grayson County (47) — Shartzer 16, Sharp 12, Higdon 10, McCrady 5, Hornbeck 2, Tomes 2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 63, DAVIESS COUNTY 55
Justin Shrewsberry poured in 25 points to lift the Fighting Tigers past the visiting Panthers in Harned.
Breckinridge County, which also got 16 points from Kaeveon Mitchell, led 46-29 through three quarters.
Daviess County (5-11) was paced by Camron Johnson's 16 points. Joe Humphreys, Ryan Thomson and Hunter Gibson each added 11 points.
DAVIESS COUNTY|9-9-11-26 — 55
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY|16-12-18-17 — 63
Daviess County (55) — Johnson 16, Humphreys 11, Thomson 11, Gibson 11, Stratton 3, Hillard 3.
Breckinridge County (63) — Shrewsberry 25, Mitchell 16, Morris 8, B. Lucas 6, Seeger 5, O'Donoghue 3.
TELL CITY (IND.) 56, HANCOCK COUNTY 52
Owen Noble scored 18 points to drive the visiting Marksmen past the Hornets in Hawesville.
Devin Pruett added 15 points for Tell City.
Hancock County (5-8) got a game-high 21 points from Mason Potts. Kaleb Keown added 11 points.
TELL CITY|20-14-11-11 — 56
HANCOCK COUNTY|10-15-15-12 — 52
Tell City (56) — Noble 18, Pruett 15, Tran 9, Lloyd 7, Mathena 5, Snyder 2.
Hancock County (52) — Potts 21, Keown 11, Powers 6, Elder 6, Dixon 4, Ferry 2, Reeves 2.
GIRLS
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 50, McLEAN COUNTY 48
Destin Armour scored a game-best 28 points to help the Lady Mustangs hold off the visiting Lady Cougars in Greenville.
Elisabeth Joines scored 11 points and Sara-Cate Boggess added 10 for Muhlenberg County, which improved to 13-5.
Hailee Johnson scpred 13 points and Makena Rush-Owen secured 17 rebounds for McLean County (8-7).
MCLEAN COUNTY|15-7-12-14 — 48
MUHLENBERG COUNTY|18-11-11-10 — 50
McLean County (48) — Johnson 13, Walker 8, McMahon 8, Rush-Owen 8, Patterson 7, Hampton 4.
Muhlenberg County (50) — Armour 28, Joines 11, Boggess 10, Noffsinger 1.
