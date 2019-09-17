As much as Tyren Hayden loves to catch the football, he loves to win more, so the Owensboro High School senior wide receiver is feeling very good about matters these days.
In the past two weeks, the Red Devils have decisively defeated City-County rivals Owensboro Catholic (36-7) and Apollo (46-0) -- implementing the KHSAA-mandated running clock on each occasion.
Hayden has been a significant reason why.
Against Catholic, Hayden caught three passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, and against Apollo, he caught five passes for 140 yards and three TDs.
Obviously, Hayden and celebrated sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt have a good thing going.
"It's getting better and better each week," Hayden said. "He's getting more and more comfortable with the speed of the varsity game, his reads are better, and all of this together has made him more successful and more confident.
"As for me, I'm just trying to be the best player I can be every time I step out there -- this year, I'm more committed to the game."
For the season, the 6-foot-3 Hayden has made 12 receptions for 337 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 28 yards per catch.
"Tyren's been very productive for us, particularly the last two games," Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said. "He was very effective on long, vertical routes against Catholic and Apollo, and it takes a lot of concentration to do that.
"Any time you have a receiver who can catch passes like that, it puts pressure on the opposing defense. They have to honor that, which leaves other things open in our offense.
"Tyren is equally effective on short, intermediate and long routes, which is another reason he's hard to defend."
Hayden is passionate about the game.
"To me, there's no other sport like football," he said. "It's a grind, but over the course of the season, you bond and become like brothers.
"Football teaches you integrity, teamwork and discipline -- it teaches you how to become a man."
As a sophomore at OHS, Hayden caught 16 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns.
Last season, as a junior, he made 48 receptions for 666 yards and six TDs, helping Owensboro (10-3) reach the KHSAA Class 5-A Region 1 championship game.
This fall, despite serious injuries to some of their most prominent performers, the Red Devils -- 3-1 and ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press Class 5-A poll -- are after more.
"Things are going well right now, but we can't let up," Hayden said. "There are still things we can improve on, and we can become an even better team if we stick with it all the way through -- that's what we intend to do."
