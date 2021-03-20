Defense wins championships.
That much was evident Friday night when the Apollo High School E-Gals swarmed ballhandlers, jumped passing lanes and turned gritty defense into opportunistic offense, ultimately capturing a 53-31 win over Owensboro Catholic in the 9th District Tournament championship game at the Sportscenter.
It started when both teams were tied at 7 early in the game before the E-Gals reeled off a 16-0 scoring run — mostly as a result of their lockdown defense — and it never let up.
“I love it,” said Apollo coach Natalie Payne, whose squad won its first district title since 2017. “When we can sit down and play defense like that, that just carries over on the other end of the floor, and our offense just flows.”
It’s been a key coaching point for Payne and co-coach Willis McClure over the last several weeks, and obviously, the message is getting through.
“We talk about it and we talk about it, but now they’re seeing it and feeling it,” Payne said of her players. “I think that’s the difference. They know it, and they believe it now.”
When it comes to the postseason and teams looking to make deep tournament runs, belief is everything.
Belief helped Apollo (13-6) surrender just 28% shooting from the field Friday night, belief helped the E-Gals force 17 turnovers, and belief allowed them to shoot 57% at the other end of the floor.
And, it came at exactly the right time.
“We’re just believing in each other,” Payne added. “We have confidence right now. I think ever since the Graves County game (a 51-41 win to close the regular season) — that was a huge game for us. It’s just special. I don’t know any other way to describe it, the way that they’re playing is just special.”
Much of that was exemplified when Amber Dunn, Apollo’s senior guard who battled her way back from a severe ankle injury this season, dove to save a loose ball late in the third quarter, even with her team ahead 37-20.
The funny thing about plays like that is just how much they stick out in your mind. Imagine seeing a teammate, who fought to simply return to the court, putting her body on the line to save a single possession. It wasn’t the first time she hit the floor, either.
That type of action is infectious. Other players see that effort, and it bleeds over into the rest of the roster. It’s the exact type of mentality that a team needs in the postseason.
Now, as Apollo awaits the 3rd Region Tournament draw Saturday morning, the E-Gals are preparing to enter regional competition with the same attitude.
“If we can continue with that mindset on defense, I think we’re going to be a tough team to beat, whether our shots are falling or not,” Payne said.
And, by all accounts, the E-Gals have bought in.
“It’s focusing on defense,” said senior guard Kassidy Daugherty, the district’s player of the year. “It’s taking every team seriously, regardless if we take the bottom seed or the top seed. It’s taking every team seriously and playing solid defense. The offense will come — it comes with defense.”
