LEXINGTON
All things considered, Saturday’s 31-0 victory over visiting Youngstown State was a continuation of what the Kentucky football team and Wildcats fans already knew: The defense is stellar, but the offense clearly needs improvement.
It was the first shutout that the Cats have recorded since 2009, when they blanked Miami (Ohio) 42-0 in Cincinnati. Defenders swarmed the Penguins throughout the afternoon, and even when it appeared Youngstown State was destined to score, UK held firm.
On the flip side, even though quarterback Will Levis threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns, he also threw two interceptions and the Cats struggled holding on to the ball — committing four fumbles (one lost) on the day.
“We know where we can get better and we’re showing flashes again,” Levis said. “This just was not good enough, especially how the defense played. They’re getting the ball back for us repeatedly and we are just not finishing drives. Again, just the good things we did, we should have been doing a lot more.”
Still, coming away with the victory in what could’ve been a trap game following last week’s big win at Florida, it was clear that the Cats took their task seriously against the Penguins, who were ranked No. 23 in the FCS Coaches Poll.
The effort was there, the intensity was there, and the passion was there. The only thing missing was start-to-finish consistency.
“I felt like it was one of those games where we did some really good things in certain phases, and obviously some things that continue to creep up and get a little aggravating and things to work on,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said to open his postgame media conference. “But no panic button here — things we truly believe we will get fixed. We’ve been through this before, even as recent as last year, going through ups and downs and the continuity.”
If last season’s success is anything to go by, then the Cats have nothing to worry about.
In the meantime, though, you’ve got to acknowledge shortcomings in order to overcome them. And for UK, it all begins up front offensively.
“It starts with being physical, moving the line of scrimmage and moving the ball downhill,” Stoops said. “You saw it again at times today. Too much inconsistency, that’s the bottom line.”
Levis’s positive production led to another big day for the Cats’ trio of newcomer wide receivers — Dane Key (99 yards and a TD on six catches); Tayvion Robinson (66 yards on six receptions); and Barion Brown (56 yards on five catches) — but the running game sputtered out only 103 yards on 36 carries. Other than Kavosiey Smoke’s 66-yard, one-TD performance, UK’s runners were lackluster.
Youngstown State’s defense finished with four sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
“We moved the ball well at times, but then you get the turnovers,” Stoops said. “I can live with interceptions because we don’t want (Levis) to play tentative and thinking about that, we want him ripping it and confident and throwing. But fumbling, we can control that. We’ve got to get rid of putting the ball on the ground.
“It is aggravating to give up negative-yardage plays consistently. We’ve got to get that fixed and run the ball downhill.”
Defensively, however, it was smooth sailing.
Aside from JJ Weaver suffering an early arm injury, which Stoops couldn’t elaborate on other than saying he doesn’t expect it to end the outside linebacker’s season, the defensive outing was phenomenal.
UK limited Youngstown State to only 192 yards of total offense, recorded four sacks and forced three turnovers, highlighted by junior defensive back Carrington Valentine’s first career interception in the end zone to preserve the shutout.
Through three games, Kentucky still hasn’t surrendered a touchdown through the air.
“I said it back in camp, but I felt we were a better unit this year,” Stoops said of his secondary. “I felt like we added some depth, we got some length, some guys got older.”
Next week’s home matchup against Northern Illinois will serve as another prime opportunity for the Cats’ defense to continue their dominance, along with a chance for UK’s offense to find its footing, before SEC play begins at Ole Miss on Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.