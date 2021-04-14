Daviess County plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the Lady Panthers’ defense held off Owensboro Catholic to capture a 5-1 high school softball victory Tuesday night at DCHS.
DC coach John Biggs was quick to credit his team’s defensive effort after the game.
“I thought our kids were pretty focused,” said Biggs, whose squad won its sixth consecutive outing. “We got some games under our belt. Offensively, we’ve been playing really well, but defensively — that’s really what we’ve tried to put some emphasis on the last few days.
“Defensively, I thought that was our best performance all year. Traditionally, that’s what our program’s been built on. The last few years, we’ve been able to increase our offensive productivity, but defensively, I thought that was really the difference in the game.”
The Lady Panthers’ Seana Leibfried made numerous diving catches at second base to limit Catholic’s chances, and Biggs commended Sophie Simone for making plays in the outfield.
Offensively, DC (6-1) had an opportunity to strike in the second inning, loading the bases with two outs, but Catholic’s Hadley Phelps earned the strikeout to keep the Lady Panthers off the board.
In the fourth frame, however, Jessie Daniels led off with a double, Greysee Whiteker got on with an infield single, and Hattie Newman drove in a run with an RBI single. Two more runners scored on a Catholic error after Simone put the ball in play, and Abby Newman clubbed an RBI triple to put her team up 4-0.
Catholic (2-5) responded in the top of the sixth inning on Bailey Hamilton’s RBI single, but DC added to its lead in the bottom of the frame on another Abby Newman RBI single that scored Kelsea Roby, who reached safely with a base hit.
“We lost, but that’s a good team,” Lady Aces coach Jeremy Phelps said. “They’re loaded. I thought we did a great job. Our pitching kept them off balance — just one or two plays here or there.
“I like playing teams like this, because it makes you better. ... This is what makes you better for the postseason, to get ready for it.”
Daniels, Abby Newman and Hattie Newman each had two hits for DC, with Abby Newman collecting a pair of RBIs.
Greysee Whiteker picked up the complete-game pitching win, giving up five hits with six strikeouts.
“I thought Greysee had pretty good command out there,” Biggs said. “She did a really nice job of mixing pitches. She’s developed a few new pitches, but when she’s got her off-speed stuff working and she’s hitting her spots, she can be pretty good out there — probably her best performance she’s had all year.”
Hamilton and Hadley Phelps had two hits apiece for the Lady Aces.
With the first district tilt out of the way, now both coaches are looking to see how their teams develop.
“I like where we’re going,” Phelps said of the Lady Aces. “I like how they stayed together (tonight). We could’ve fell apart, but we didn’t do it. That was nice, to see that.”
For Biggs, it’s all about playing as much as possible.
“I feel like we have an older team, but when we talk about varsity experience, we’re not that experienced,” he said. “They’ve played a lot of softball, but it’s just different. When you play high school ball and you’re playing varsity, especially when you’re playing locally and everyone knows you — they know your strengths and they know your weaknesses — it’s just different.
“I think they’ve handled it really well, they just need that game experience.”
DC returns to action Wednesday in a road matchup against Meade County, while the Lady Aces host Evansville Memorial.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 001 0 — 1 5 2
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 401 x — 5 8 1
WP-Whiteker. LP-Phelps. 2B-Daniels (DC). 3B-A. Newman (DC).
