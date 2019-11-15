Defense paving way for Owensboro High

The Owensboro High School football team, which has gone unbeaten for more than two months, will look to continue its defensive dominance when the Red Devils host Graves County in the second round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs Friday night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Rash Stadium.
The Red Devils, who have surrendered just 67 points all season -- 6.1 points per game -- will attempt to put the clamps on a Graves County team that scores nearly 28 points per outing.
However, the last time these teams met, OHS left Mayfield with a 27-8 victory on Oct. 18.
"That's what we've hung our hat on this season -- defense," Red Devils coach Jay Fallin said after last week's 40-0 win over Muhlenberg County. "And that's where we've got a lot of experience and a lot of seniors."
In last week's win over the Mustangs, OHS (10-1) allowed just 71 total yards and captured its fifth shutout performance of the year.
A big part of the Red Devils' defensive success has been their ability to get to the quarterback, and their 44 team sacks rank them third in the state. Four OHS players have recorded at least five sacks apiece, led by senior Kobe Skortz's 11.5 quarterback stops.
In the previous meeting with Graves County (7-4), sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and junior wide receiver Treyvon Tinsley connected for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Cameron Thompson also rushed for 109 yards and a score on 20 carries, in addition to a sack and two fumble recoveries on defense.
The Eagles, who have won six out of their last seven games, are led by the quarterback-running back tandem of John Brown and Clint McKee.
Brown, a junior, has thrown for 1,952 yards and 22 TDs with eight interceptions, while McKee, a sophomore, has rushed for 1,128 yards and seven scores.
In last week's 28-0 win over Grayson County, Brown threw for three touchdowns, while McKee rushed for 88 yards and a score. He also made five catches for 139 yards and a pair of TDs.
The Red Devils -- who outscore opponents by 32.3 points per outing -- will continue to rely on Wimsatt under center. The 6-foot-3 signal-caller has thrown for 2,172 yards and 24 scores with eight interceptions, in addition to his 422 yards and 11 TDs on the ground.
Wimsatt's top downfield targets include Tinsley (736 yards, nine TDs), senior Tyren Hayden (566 yards, eight TDs) and junior Steven Stevenson (415 yards, four TDs). Junior running back Ethan Avery, who carried the ball for 99 yards and two TDs last week, leads OHS with 447 rushing yards and has scored seven times.
