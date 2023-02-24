The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team put the defensive clamps on display Thursday night, forcing 33 turnovers as the visiting Panthers rolled to a 63-44 win over conference foe Ohio Dominican at Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio.
Shiya Hoosier scored 11 points with five rebounds, and Tahlia Walton added 10 points off the bench for Wesleyan (21-5, 17-2 G-MAC), which won its fifth consecutive outing. KWC thrived off forcing turnovers, finishing with 22 points off giveaways and 16 points in transition.
Wesleyan outscored Ohio Dominican 17-6 in the crucial second quarter and led 29-17 at halftime. KWC took its largest lead of the game on Jordyn Barga’s free throws for a 61-39 advantage with 2:27 remaining, and Wesleyan cruised from there.
Barga hauled in eight rebounds to lead the Panthers, who finished with a 15-7 edge in second-chance scoring despite tying Ohio Dominican with 32 boards apiece.
KWC shot 35% from the field, including a 6-of-32 mark from 3-point range (18.8%), and converted 15-of-22 free throws with 17 turnovers leading to eight Ohio Dominican points.
Macy Chapman scored 16 points and Gabby Stare produced 14 points with 12 rebounds for Ohio Dominican (6-20, 3-15), which shot 42.9% from the field, 2-of-7 from beyond the arc (28.6%) and 12-of-16 at the foul stripe (75%).
Wesleyan, which has secured the No. 2 seed in the G-MAC tournament and will host a first-round matchup next week, will return to action in Saturday’s regular-season finale at Cedarville.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN12 17 17 17 — 63
OHIO DOMINICAN11 6 16 11 — 44
Kentucky Wesleyan (63) — Hoosier 11, Walton 10, McDonald 9, Nolot 9, Conley 8, Barga 7, Hammelman 5, Edmonds 3, Lytton 1.
Ohio Dominican (44) — Chapman 16, Stare 14, Pride 6, McClendon 3, Pifher 2, Wojciak 2, Midura.
