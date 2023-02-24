The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team put the defensive clamps on display Thursday night, forcing 33 turnovers as the visiting Panthers rolled to a 63-44 win over conference foe Ohio Dominican at Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio.

Shiya Hoosier scored 11 points with five rebounds, and Tahlia Walton added 10 points off the bench for Wesleyan (21-5, 17-2 G-MAC), which won its fifth consecutive outing. KWC thrived off forcing turnovers, finishing with 22 points off giveaways and 16 points in transition.

