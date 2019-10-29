There's going to have to be a lot of defense and rebounding practice for the University of Kentucky men's basketball team to be ready for its season opener on Nov. 5.
Those were the two must-do facets that appeared in most need of improvement in the second-ranked Wildcats' 80-53 win over Georgetown, the first of two exhibition games before the Wildcats face Michigan State in the Champions Classic on opening night of the college basketball season.
Obviously, UK overwhelmed Georgetown from a talent standpoint. However, when it came to getting the rough work done, Georgetown appeared more willing to mix it up.
"It's the physicalness, toughness that we're going to have to play with," said UK coach John Calipari of what his squad lacked in losing the rebouding battle.
What UK does in the short term under and around the basket will be affected by how long Nick Richards is sidelined with an ankle injury. If he's out two games, that will include the Wildcats No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup with the Spartans.
"We're shorthanded up front without Nick (Richards), we're really shorthanded," Calipari said. "You know, it's -- it's everybody buying into defensively how we've got to play, and to do that, you can't be thinking just offense."
Raise your hands if you've heard this before through the early segments of UK seasons with Calipari. The Wildcats' coaching staff wants the emphasis to be strong on the defensive end early in the season, because guarding people isn't the most fun thing for a high-profile bunch of college freshmen to want to do.
History suggests most players arrive in Lexington more offense-ready than defense-ready. But for Calipari, being effective offensively isn't about how many points a player can score.
Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley got a refresher from Calipari on the importance of working within the offense when he didn't take advantage of an assist opportunity.
"I took him out because he drove on two guys and had a lob for a dunk, and he didn't throw it," Calipari said. "I'm like, 'Dude, no, you're not doing that.' "
Quickley still had a productive game for the Wildcats. He scored 16 points and had three assists. But he's expected to contribute more on both ends.
"If Nick (Richards) comes back next game or not, (Calipari) told all the guards to just start rebounding more," Quickley said. "Everybody has to step up when a man goes down, and that's just how it goes."
Richards' absence could be a chance for EJ Montgomery, who totaled five points and five rebounds, to assert himself.
"EJ is a better player, but he's just going to have to play rougher," Calipari said. "Georgetown came in with one thing (in mind) -- rough him up, be physical, bang him, push him. And you've got to know, that's just about every game you're going to play. So you've got to be able to play through it and still make shots, and I think he will. He's way better than he (performed)."
The Wildcats will need almost everyone to show their what better than they performed against Georgetown when Kentucky State visits on Friday. If not, Tuesday's season opener could be a one-sided rough-and-tumble affair.
