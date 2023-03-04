The Boys 3rd Region Basketball Tournament is set for a pair of semifinal showdowns Saturday night.
Owensboro Catholic (27-5) will face Breckinridge County (12-17) at 6 p.m., followed by Owensboro (17-10) taking on Butler County (22-10) at 7:45 p.m. The championship game will be contested Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Owensboro advanced after upending one of the regional favorites, Ohio County, with a 61-51 victory Thursday night. Kenyata Carbon poured in a game-best 29 points to lead OHS, which limited the Eagles’ offensive output in the win.
According to Red Devils head coach Rod Drake, his team will need to carry that same mindset into Saturday’s semifinals.
“We’re up in people and guarding people,” said Drake, whose team hasn’t faced Butler County since the 2020-21 3rd Region quarterfinals. “We’ve been standing back watching people, now we got people who can see their dentures. That’s where we want them to be.”
Over its last three games, OHS is limiting opponents to 54 points per game — a marked improvement over the 65.7 points per game the Red Devils had surrendered throughout the year.
On the year, OHS has been paced by Carbon (21.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg), a 5-foot-11 senior guard, and a mix of contributors that includes 6-5 senior forward Ji Webb (11.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg), 5-9 freshman guard Jonathan Moss (8.5 ppg), 6-1 senior wing Talas Taylor (8.2 ppg), 6-5 senior forward Ethan Pendleton (7.8 ppg) and others. Dayshawn Sanders, a 5-5 junior guard, has also posted 11 points per game in his last two outings.
Meanwhile, Butler County enters the semifinals after knocking off Hancock County 67-56 on Thursday. Ty Price, a 5-9 sophomore guard and the region’s leading scorer, poured in 31 points while 6-4 sophomore forward sophomore forward Lawson Rice added 16 points. The two power the Bears’ attack, averaging 30.9 and 18.3 points, respectively
“We’ve been locked in at practice,” said BCHS coach Calvin Dockery. “Of course, anytime you’ve got a sophomore group, you never know for sure what’s going to happen, but I can’t say enough about them. They’ve been locked in.”
Owensboro Catholic advanced out of the first round after turning back Edmonson County 48-31 on Wednesday. In that game, Brian Griffith and Parker Gray led the Aces with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Standing in the way will be the Fighting Tigers, who moved on with a 48-44 win over Muhlenberg County.
“We played them late in the season,” said OCHS head coach Tim Riley, whose team bested Breck 52-46 on Feb. 14 in Harned. “It was a close game, a tough game. They’ve got an exceptional player with (Hunter) Barr, he’s 6-foot-8 and can really play. They got a special guard (Mercer Rogers). They’re just a solid team, and they’re very well-coached. We’ll have to play well.”
Griffith, a 5-10 senior guard, leads Catholic with 20.9 points per game. Gray, a 5-11 senior guard, adds 12.6 points per outing, with additional contributions from 6-foot sophomore guard Luke Beickman (9.6 ppg) and 6-1 junior forward Tutt Carrico (8.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg).
Barr (15 ppg, 9.4 rpg) and Rogers (12.4 ppg) enter as the primary contributors for Breckinridge County.
Facing such a shot-altering player like Barr in the middle, Riley added, means his team has to use different philosophies in their approach.
“You got to play really hard and fight really hard and collectively rebound,” he said. “It can’t just be one or two guys go rebound, we’ve all got to rebound. That’s a big key.
“We got to score in transition against them, we got to make some jump shots, and sometimes we got to just score on top of him and go right at him. We got to do all of that.”
