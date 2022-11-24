LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — David DeJulius hit a 3-pointer from just inside midcourt at the halftime buzzer to give Cincinnati the lead and finished with 26 points for the Bearcats, who beat winless Louisville 81-62 Wednesday to take seventh place at the Maui Invitational.
Louisville had taken a 30-28 lead lead on El Ellis’ jumper with five seconds left, leaving just enough time for DeJulius’ big shot on a fast break for a 31-30 lead.
