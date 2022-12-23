Through the first 11 games of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Kentucky Wesleyan has answered some of the question marks the Panthers faced before the year began — but there’s still room for improvement.
KWC, sitting at 6-5 overall and 2-2 against conference foes, last played in an 85-65 victory over Michigan Tech on Monday at the Sportscenter. The Panthers are a perfect 5-0 at home but only 1-4 on the road — a mark that coach Drew Cooper says will have to improve moving forward.
“I wish we had some big wins against some good teams on the road,” he said Thursday. “All of our losses have been against good teams, and all of our losses have been away from home. Those losses don’t kill you, but if we want to get to where we need to go, we need to learn how to win some of those basketball games.
“I’m happy that our question marks have been answered in terms of who’s going to score the basketball, but we need to have some big wins against some veteran opponents, flat out. We’ll get that opportunity in the second semester.”
The Panthers have been led by 5-foot-10 junior guard Markel Aune (13.1 ppg), 6-1 senior guard Jordan Roland (10.7 ppg) and 6-6 senior forward Ben Sisson (9.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg), among others, but Wesleyan coaches have seen positive contributions up and down the lineup. Now, they’re just looking for team-wide consistency.
“I’ve said all along that our depth is key for us,” Cooper said, “and when our depth doesn’t step in and have their minds right to make a positive impact, our team goes south.
“Eddie Jones, Kaeveon Mitchell, JoMel Boyd, Kennedy Miles — those guys really make or break every game in terms of how good of a team we are.”
Cooper said there’s “no question” that this year’s group is the deepest team he’s had in five seasons at Wesleyan. That’s what separates the Panthers from other squads, he added.
“If they show up and don’t know how important they are and aren’t great that day, there’s nothing special about us,” he said of his bench players’ impact. “We’ve seen how good we can be. We can compete with anybody in the nation when we’re playing great basketball. I don’t care who it is, there aren’t many teams that can handle Cedarville or handle Michigan Tech the way we did.
“When we’re passionate and confident, ready to hit back, then we’re a very good basketball team.”
According to Cooper, some of that confidence has to stem from the coaches themselves.
“I’ve got to make sure I’m coaching the right thing,” Cooper said of early-season learning experiences. “By that, I mean I’ve got to make sure that our players that are in the rotation are right in their minds to go out and play their best basketball. I need to worry less about team strategy and more about coaching eight, nine, 10 individuals into a spot where they’re the most confident and prepared basketball players that we can possibly get each specific night.
“Nothing we do matters if we don’t have confident players step in there, ready to perform. We talk about it all the time. I have to make sure individuals are ready every single time they take the floor, whether it’s for a five-minutes stint or a 32-minute stint. They’re becoming more comfortable with the rotation and more comfortable with how they fit into our team concept, but I’ve got to really coach each individual into a spot where they’re the most confident they can be.”
KWC, currently in the midst of a seven-day, NCAA-mandated dead period, will return to practice Tuesday in preparation for a New Year’s Eve matchup at Delta State. After that, 16 conference games remain on the regular-season schedule.
And, for the Panthers, expectations remain as high as ever.
“We’ve got some good players,” Cooper said. “I regret that we didn’t get at least one or more of these road wins against very good teams, I really do. But all is not lost. There’s a lot to be said about winning the games you should win, and we have to do that in the second semester. All that does is keep us in the mix, and to get to where we need to go, we’ve got to show up vs. Walsh, vs. Hillsdale, at Walsh, at Findlay — all these schools — and we’ve got to get good wins against some really, really good teams.
“We have the team to do it. We have the guys to do it. We just have to have all eight, nine, 10 of our guys playing great basketball.”
