Depth an early strength for E-Gals

With the Apollo High School girls' basketball team aiming to get up and down the floor in 2019-20, the E-Gals have already found their early-season strengths -- a strong crop of athletes and the depth to get production from up and down the lineup.
Apollo sits at 5-3 following a split at this weekend's Russellville Food Bank Classic, and, though it's still early in the campaign, E-Gals coach Natalie Payne has enjoyed seeing balanced contributions from her squad.
"That's very important because teams can't really focus on one or two kids," Payne said. "We've got a lot of different weapons, and it's not necessarily just the starting five, either. Someone can come in as a sub off the bench and get a double-double or help us in key moments, as well."
Kassidy Daugherty, a 5-foot-6 junior guard, leads Apollo with 12.9 points per game, alongside 5-10 junior guard Amber Dunn (9.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg), 5-4 sophomore guard Amaya Curry (8 ppg), 5-9 junior forward Zoe Floyd (7.1 ppg, 8 rpg), 5-9 junior center Amari Sanders (5.1 ppg) and 5-10 junior forward Addison Carter (4.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg).
The E-Gals have also gotten production from 5-7 sophomore guard Shelbie Beatty, 5-10 sophomore center Janaya Douglas, 5-6 junior guard Brylee Rhodes and 5-4 senior forward Kennedy Rowan.
"We're trying to go up-tempo a little bit more since we have the depth to get out in transition and run," Payne said. "Right now, we're trying that style, but what we've really been working on lately is understanding when we have that and when we need to set up in the halfcourt and execute."
If the E-Gals can learn how to operate both styles well, Payne says, she feels good about her team's potential for the rest of the season.
"We just need to recognize what's a good shot and when we need to push versus when we need to slow it down," she said. "We just need to figure out those areas of the game -- basketball IQ and taking care of the ball. I feel like we've turned it over a little too much for my liking, and it's allowed teams to creep back into games where we've been up double digits."
Much of that maturity will come with time and experience, Payne added, especially since the E-Gals have just one senior on the roster.
"We had a group of sophomores last year that got a lot of playing time. They're juniors now, but they're still learning the game and working out some kinks," she said. "The last few years, it seems to be a pattern with us where we figure things out around January and February."
And after all, that's when teams want to play their best -- with district and region tournaments approaching.
"We've been in the regional championship game two out of the last three years," Payne said. "We want to get back there. We realize our region is tough and we've got some talented teams.
"We've got our work cut out for us, but we consider ourselves one of the top five teams in the region. We want to get back to the regional championship and see what happens."
