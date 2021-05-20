With less than two weeks remaining in the 2021 high school baseball and softball regular seasons, area teams are making their final preparations for the postseason.
District matchups have already been decided — only the first game between district rivals is being counted toward playoff seeding this year — so at this point, teams are in the midst of shoring up late-season deficiencies or preparing for their district tournament opponents. By now, coaches have a pretty good idea of where their squads stand.
And it’s no coincidence that the most successful teams so far have been the ones with quality depth and experience up and down their lineup.
When the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out last year’s spring season, it created a vacuum. Senior seasons were lost, along with what would’ve been a valuable year for younger players to gain experience. In most cases, high school sports work in cycles — younger players get experience, they move up as seniors graduate, and then they become the team’s leaders themselves.
When you remove a key step in that process, it can throw the whole system out of balance.
So, heading into this season, many teams were left scrambling to put the pieces together. Some have struggled, which isn’t a surprise given the circumstances, while others — often the programs that already had built-in depth and experience — have found themselves in prime position for the postseason.
Take, for example, the Owensboro Catholic baseball team. The Aces are 24-3 overall, ranked No. 4 in the state, and recently won the All ‘A’ Classic — doing so with a lineup that features hitters from top to bottom, as well as a pitching staff that can go 10 players deep.
Through 26 games, Catholic is ranked among the state’s best in batting average (.347, 13th), runs per game (8.88, 16th), home runs (18, ninth), runs batted in (201, 10th) and earned-run average (1.82, ninth).
That type of success didn’t come overnight, though.
The Aces have spent the last four years under coach Derek Hibbs developing their core group of players, who were gaining valuable experience even as freshmen and eighth-graders in 2018. They finished 17-17 that year before improving to 23-15 and winning the 9th District Tournament the following season. The 2020 campaign was wiped out, but Catholic benefitted by already having multiple years’ worth of experience on the roster.
The Apollo baseball team is in a similar situation, with a group of experienced upperclassmen leading the way. As a result, the Eagles had high expectations for 2021 — and so far, they’ve put together a 20-7 record and have emerged as one of the top teams in the 3rd Region.
Much of Apollo’s evolution came earlier this season when players missed time because of coronavirus health and safety protocols, leading coach Mason Head to put his trust in the team’s younger athletes. As a result, the Eagles continued progressing throughout the year and now feature a deep and talented group that will look to challenge for district and regional titles.
Depth and experience can do wonders for a program, and the softball side of things is no different.
The Daviess County Lady Panthers, with a 22-4 record and ranked sixth in the state, were viewed primarily as power hitters prior to the season. DC’s 25 home runs (15th in KHSAA) would certainly prove that point, but the Lady Panthers have actually been fueled by their team-wide defense.
Without a weak spot in the lineup — on either side of the ball — the Panthers have given up a region-low 63 runs this season and are second in the KHSAA with a 1.37 team ERA.
Again, it couldn’t have been done without depth. A few Lady Panthers saw playing time before this season, but for a bulk of DC’s current contributors, it was a watch-and-learn process. Under coach John Biggs, who has done an extraordinary job of developing players, the Lady Panthers were able to pick up where they left off in 2019 despite having an almost brand new group.
Not every team has the luxury of having depth and experience on their side, of course. But the most successful programs this year have been the ones that do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.