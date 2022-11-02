As the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team heads into the 2022-23 campaign with its sights set on reaching the NCAA Division II Tournament, the Panthers will get their first outside test Wednesday night with an exhibition at Division I Xavier.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

