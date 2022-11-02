As the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team heads into the 2022-23 campaign with its sights set on reaching the NCAA Division II Tournament, the Panthers will get their first outside test Wednesday night with an exhibition at Division I Xavier.
Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.
By all accounts, Wesleyan’s players and staff can’t wait to get started.
“We’re definitely excited,” said Jordan Roland, a 6-foot-1 senior guard and a Great Midwest second team all-conference selection last season. “We’ve been going at it all preseason and seeing what we can do, and now we want to put it all together as a team, as one unit, and play somebody else.”
Wesleyan heads into the new season after finishing 14-14 last year — an effort that included 11 losses by eight points or less and a 1-5 mark in overtime games — with the Panthers focused on fixing areas that caused them to fall short of reaching the conference tournament.
“It starts at practice,” Roland added. “Last year, we practiced hard but we couldn’t finish games. That was big over the summer. We wanted to have that taste in our mouth. So now, we’re going to come in as a team this year and try to, hopefully, finish way more games, because we lost a few overtime games last year that we should’ve won. Definitely looking to win more games.”
Having that fire and mental focus should go a long way in fueling the Panthers, according to KWC fifth-year head coach Drew Cooper.
“The expectation for Kentucky Wesleyan is to always be in the postseason — not just the conference tournament, but the NCAA Tournament,” Cooper said. “Just like last year, I think that’s a realistic goal and a realistic expectation that we have for the program, to be one of the final 64. That’s what we’re aiming for.
“We have eight returners, and all of them look great. Our attitude is great because it’s clear it wasn’t just me that had a tough time with the way we lost some games last year. That’s been refreshing to hear them have anxiety about some of the things that happened last year. I think that is a recipe for success, because all of our returners are in tremendous shape, they know what it takes to win, they’re a year better — I think that’s going to be working to our advantage this year.”
Headlining Wesleyan’s group of experienced players will be Roland (14.3 ppg last year); 6-6 senior forward Ben Sisson (9.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg); 6-6 senior forward JoMel Boyd (9.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg); and 6-2 senior guard Antonio Thomas (7.3 ppg, 3.6 apg).
Cooper also expects to see big developments from 6-3 junior guard and former Breckinridge County High School star Kaeveon Mitchell, who missed most of last year with an early-season injury, and 6-5 sophomore forward Eddie Jones Jr., who played spot minutes as a freshman.
Top newcomers include 6-7 junior forward Borja “Beezy” Fernandez, a Spain native who transferred from Montana State; 6-3 junior forward and former Apollo High School standout Alex Gray; and Markel Aune and Kennedy Miles, a pair of junior guards from Lawson State Community College.
Cooper wants his squad to play an inside-out style offensively, where paint touches lead to easy baskets inside or open shots around the perimeter.
“I think we know what we’re going to get out of Ben Sisson, we know what we’re going to get out of Antonio Thomas, we know what we’re going to get out of JoMel Boyd,” Cooper said, “but when it comes to Eddie and Beezy — you can talk about Kaeveon Mitchell and Alex Gray, as well — we’re learning right now, this week and next week, what our best lineups are going to be in certain moments.
“Physically, Beezy is a strong, assertive kid in the interior. He plays grown-man basketball. We’re expecting a lot out of him. Eddie Jones has made a big freshman-to-sophomopre leap, we couldn’t have asked him to have a better summer. He brings an athleticism that we haven’t seen since I’ve been here.
“Then you have Jordan Roland, who I think will find ways to lead us in field-goal attempts, and that’s what we want him to do because he’s as good of a returning scorer as there is in the conference. Jordan looks great, he’s ready to roll and we’re expecting a lot out of him this year.”
Sisson expects KWC’s depth and chemistry to be major strengths throughout the long college basketball season.
“We’re going to play really hard on defense, hustle, dive on the floor,” Sisson said. “And we love each other as teammates, so I think you’re going to see a good team culture atmosphere with us.
“We got so many guys, it can be anybody’s night any night. Even guys off the bench, Kaeveon Mitchell or Eddie Jones, they could have really good nights because we have so many really talented guys.”
And, although Wesleyan was ranked fifth in the G-MAC preseason rankings released last week, Cooper said, the league is open for the taking.
“The rankings are the rankings, but all of us are going to be in similar boats,” he said. “... I think in terms of what we’ve lost and who we have coming in, you could make an argument right now that we can win the conference. You can make that same argument with four or five other teams in the conference, but the reality is it’s going to be the team that wins the moments and executes the best and learns how to be the toughest team that’s going to win it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.