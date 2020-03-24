We’re down, but we’re not out. The sports world continues to sit and wait as the COVID-19 pandemic runs its course, forcing shutdowns and postponements to everything from high school athletic events to church services.
With each passing day, the uncertainty for the future grows.
How long will this last? When can we return to some semblance of normalcy? And, in the meantime, what can we do to help?
If there are any positive takeaways from this difficult time — let’s be honest, this has been the most unprecedented period in recent history — it’s the fact that people genuinely seem to want to help one another.
That care has manifested itself in many different ways, too. Whether it’s helping to raise money or awareness for others, sharing heartfelt messages of compassion or just making silly videos — most often for peoples’ own amusement, but we enjoy them, too — social media has become the go-to outlet for most interactions.
With in-person gatherings at a minimum, technology has given us the best way to stay connected.
The Daviess County High School softball team shared a video of teammates passing around a softball, though done safely through the magic of editing.
The Owensboro High School athletics Twitter account has regularly put out trivia questions for fans and students to stay engaged.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association continues posting about past high school basketball state champions. On Monday, the featured topic was Owensboro’s run to the 2015 state title.
High school prospects are still announcing their college decisions.
And sports fans are still finding ways to discuss — or, in some cases, argue — despite there not being a whole lot to talk about.
All of these are welcome distractions during unsure times, whether the content creators know that or not.
There are also those out there who want to make a difference with the pandemic. As the famous Mister Rogers quote goes: When things get scary, look for the helpers.
For example, Rex Chapman is using his Twitter popularity to help create a partnership with Blue Grass Community Foundation and establish a COVID-19 relief fund.
“With this Twitter following, I wanna try to do something awesome and cool,” said the former Apollo High School, University of Kentucky and NBA star, whose Rex Chapman Foundation helps fight the opioid drug epidemic.
“Not long ago, I lived in my car for a little while. It took a lot of people to help get me back on my feet. I’m very grateful, very fortunate for all of that help. There’s gonna be a lot of people affected by COVID-19, a lot of people in need over the next few months.”
Athletes from across a dozen different sports — Simone Biles, Stephen Curry, David Ortiz and Shaun White, among others — are joining forces to raise money for The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, giving fans who donate a chance to win autographed memorabilia.
NBA players and owners have been active in their communities, including many donating meals and covering the paychecks for hourly arena workers who would suffer from the league suspension.
Even FOX Sports announcer Joe Buck is getting in on the action, offering to narrate peoples’ home lives in exchange for charitable pledges.
“While we’re all quarantined right now without any sports, I’d love to get some practice reps in,” Buck posted on Twitter. “Send me videos of what you’re doing at home and I’ll work on my play-by-play. Seriously!
“Even if it’s a dollar. Send something!”
So, despite all of the uncertainty moving forward, along with the disruption to everyday life — whether you’re directly impacted by the coronavirus or not — there are plenty of positives to take away from this situation.
Sports will still be around when normal life resumes, but until then, keep the good vibes coming.
