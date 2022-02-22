The Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic boys high school basketball teams are entering the postseason with lofty goals.
Both teams have ended the regular season with an uptick, and they’ll look to carry that momentum into the first round of the 9th District Tournament on Tuesday at Daviess County High School.
The Red Devils (19-7, 6-0 in district) enter as the No. 1 seed and will face Apollo (2-25, 0-6) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Second-seeded Catholic (16-11, 3-3) will face Daviess County (11-16, 3-3) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The district tournament championship game will be Thursday at 7 p.m.
OHS won both previous meetings with the Eagles — an 87-53 road win on Dec. 17 and a 94-35 home victory on Feb. 5. Despite previous outcomes, though, Red Devils coach Rod Drake isn’t taking anything for granted in the postseason.
“We’re taking it one day at a time,” he said. “I tell our guys all the time, one through 14, it’s going to take everyone in the room to get to where we want to be at the end of the season.”
Owensboro enters Tuesday scoring 70.9 points per game on 48.8% shooting from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range. The Red Devils are led by the guard tandem of Kenyata Carbon (20.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg) and Amari Wales (19.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg).
Apollo, averaging 49.8 points per outing on 39.4% shooting from the floor and a 33% clip from beyond the arc, is paced by Jaden Kelly (13.2 ppg) and Eli Masterson (12.9 ppg).
Catholic, meanwhile, enters the postseason having won five of its previous six games. The lone loss was a narrow 69-65 defeat to Owensboro on Feb. 11.
The Aces and DC split the regular-season series — the Panthers won 65-60 on Dec. 17 and Catholic won 69-60 on Feb. 7. OCHS coach Tim Riley pointed to defense and rebounding as his team’s keys to victory.
“They’re well-coached,” he said of DC. “We’re going to have to be sharp. We jumped out on them really good in the first game, we were up 19 at half and then we relaxed.
“Defense travels. The game’s at their place, so we’ve got to defend and we’ve got to rebound. We feel like we got some guys that can go make plays, the big thing is just defending and rebounding.”
The Aces enter averaging 60.7 points per game on 46.3% shooting from the field and 33.5% from deep, spearheaded by the trio of Ji Webb (19.6 ppg, 9 rpg), Brian Griffith (18.6 ppg) and Parker Gray (13.8 ppg).
“We’ve had some of our best practices this week,” Riley said. “I kind of like where we’re at, but it just takes one. This is a single-elimination deal, so we’ve got to come ready to play.”
DC, scoring 55.9 points per contest on 44.3% shooting from the floor and 31.5% from 3-point range, is led by Devonte McCampbell (10.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg).
- In the 10th District Tournament, Ohio County (18-7, 1-3 in district) will play McLean County (18-9, 1-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Muhlenberg County High School. The host Mustangs (14-11, 4-0) will play the winner in Thursday’s championship game.
- In 11th District Tournament action at Breckinridge County High School, Meade County (9-16, 6-0) will play Cloverport (4-20, 0-6) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Hancock County (13-15, 4-2) against Breck (7-19, 2-4) at 7 p.m. The title game will be Friday at 6 p.m.
- The 12th District Tournament begins Tuesday at Butler County High School, with Whitesville Trinity (15-14, 3-3) playing Edmonson County (15-12, 3-3) at 6 p.m. and the host Bears (16-10, 4-2) taking on Grayson County (12-14, 2-4) at 7:30 p.m. The championship game is set for Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.