Owensboro High School's football team rebounded from an uncharacteristic 4-7 season in 2017 in fine fashion a year ago -- going 10-3 and winning eight consecutive games before being eliminated by eventual state champion South Warren in the Class 5-A Region 1 title game.
"We were 2-2 after four games last year and some people may have written us off at that point," Red Devils coach Jay Fallin said. "I was proud of the way we responded with a long winning streak. Anytime you win 10 games, that's a good season."
Now, the Red Devils are back for more -- despite the loss of two of the state's most dynamic players, senior running back-receiver Imonte Owsley, who suffered a torn ACL in the offseason, and junior linebacker Austin Gough, out indefinitely after suffering a leg injury in a preseason scrimmage at Franklin-Simpson.
"His on-field presence has been lost, but he's still very much a part of this team," Fallin said of Owsley, who rushed for 712 yards and scored 10 touchdowns, and caught 52 passes for 1,066 yards and 11 TDs. He was the 2018 Messenger-Inquirer Area Offensive Player of the Year. "When you lose of player of his caliber, it's going have a huge impact.
"With Austin, there will be significant lost playing time, but we hope to get him back by the end of the season."
OFFENSE
The OHS attack with be led by first-year starting quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, a 6-foot-3 sophomore with a world of potential.
"Gavin is very physically gifted, a big athlete with a super-strong arm," Fallin said. "The only thing he needs right now is experience."
With Owsley out, the running back positions will feature senior Cameron Thompson, junior Ethan Avery and sophomore Tramel Barksdale.
"Tramel is going to have an opportunity at the varsity level quicker than he probably imagined," Fallin said. "He has good size and good vision."
The Red Devils are deep at wide receiver with the return of senior Tyren Hayden (48 receptions, 666 yards, 6 TDs), junior Treyvon Tinsley (32-459-10) and junior Ben Flaherty (30-351-3).
Up front, OHS will go with junior tackles Logan Palmer and Justin Millay, senior guard Trace Grenier, junior guard Levi Madwell and senior center Hunter Thompson. Senior Jordan Sorrells will play tight end.
"This is a hard-working group," Fallin said. "Cohesiveness and continuity are so big in terms of offensive line play, and it will be important for this group to communicate well with one another."
DEFENSE
Gough, who registered 131 total tackles and earned Associated Press first-team All-State honors last season as a sophomore, will be sorely missed for as long as he is out of the lineup.
"Austin's game is very well-rounded," Fallin said. "He prepares to be the best he can be every day. He's also a great teammate."
Owensboro's 4-2-5 package also features Sorrells (47 tackles in 2018) at linebacker.
The front line will feature senior ends Jaiden Greathouse (team-best nine tackles for loss in 2018) and Kobe Skortz, with Grenier (50 tackles in '18), and seniors Scott Cox and Yovani Sales rotating at tackle.
"Jaiden will play a key role in many ways," Fallin said. "He's a leader everyone respects."
The secondary will include cornerbacks Javius Taylor, a sophomore, along with Flaherty and junior Steven Stevenson, with Thompson, senior Julius Eberhart and Avery at the safety slots.
"Our defense is experienced," Fallin said. "We have guys who have played in a lot of big games with an attitude of hard work, toughness and grit."
SPECIAL TEAMS
Flaherty, Tinsley and Hayden are potent return men.
"Field position is the name of the game and special teams plays such an important role," Fallin said. "We want to make sure we secure the football and put ourselves in good position on our returns, and we believe we have the group to do that."
Sophomore Max Thurman will do the placekicking, and Wimsatt will handle the punting chores.
"I like our special teams," Fallin said. "I think we do as good a job as anybody in this area."
OUTLOOK
Without Owsley and Gough, the Red Devils must employ a next-man-up mindset to be successful.
"We've got a big senior class," Fallin said, "and we return a lot of guys with experience at key positions."
Along the way, Fallin believes Owensboro will embrace the process of improving each week.
"We have a lot of hard workers who understand what it takes to win," he said, "and that's why it's a case of us being the best we can be every day in the effort to build to November -- that's when we want, and need, to be our very best."
---
RED DEVILS' SCHEDULE
DATE|OPPONENT|TIME
Aug. 23|at Breckinridge County|7 p.m.
Aug 30|Evansville Central|7 p.m.
Sept. 6|Owensboro Catholic|7 p.m.
Sept. 13|at Apollo|7 p.m.
Sept. 20|at Daviess County|7 p.m.
Sept. 27|at Ohio County|7 p.m.
Oct. 3|Muhlenberg County|7 p.m.
Oct. 18|at Graves County|7 p.m.
Oct. 25|Grayson County|7 p.m.
Nov. 1|Henderson County|7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.