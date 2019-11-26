Devils focused on opportunity

Just as the Owensboro High School football team has worked to do all season, the Red Devils are taking a detail-oriented and focused approach into Friday's KHSAA Class 5-A semifinal playoff matchup against Frederick Douglass.
According to OHS coach Jay Fallin, his players are taking that mindset to heart.
"It's special to be practicing this time of year," said Fallin, whose squad went through film work and game strategy on Monday. "There are only four teams left in 5-A, only 24 teams left in the entire state still playing. It's an honor to be playing.
"There's a different air and level of excitement around practice, for sure, but you also have to tune that out to some degree and just keep working."
The Red Devils (12-1) reached the semifinals with a 41-6 victory over Louisville Fairdale at Rash Stadium on Friday. It wasn't a flawless performance, but OHS dictated the contest from start to finish.
However, Fallin indicated that his team needs to eliminate any and all miscues as they progress through the playoffs.
"With every passing week in the postseason, you can sense a little higher level of excitement and focus," he said. "That's what it takes. Each round, you're gonna be playing a more difficult and more talented opponent. You better be able to prepare just a little bit better."
Among the things the OHS coaching staff is working to fix this week are ball security on offense, proper defensive alignments on defense and kickoff coverage on special teams.
"We had some fumbles early (against Fairdale), and we can't do that anymore," Fallin said. "We had some drives stall out, some due to penalties. We can't have self-inflicted wounds like that.
"Defensively, I think they had one first down in the first half where we didn't get lined up correctly before the snap. We lost a receiver, and he was able to get open through his route and pick up a first down.
"That may sound nitpicky, but that may be the difference in winning and losing in the state semifinals."
This week will also be the first time since Oct. 18 that the Red Devils will venture away from home. By virtue of the RPI model, OHS has hosted all three of its playoff games so far.
If the Red Devils can knock off Frederick Douglass (13-0) on Friday, their next contest will be for the 5-A state championship at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field.
To prepare this week, OHS will go through practice for the next two days, followed by an early-morning session on Thursday.
"We'll have it early so guys can go and be with their families for Thanksgiving," Fallin said. "It's a very important day of preparation for us, and it's an honor to practice on Thanksgiving."
More so than anything, Fallin wants his players to realize the importance of the opportunity in front of them.
"Your mental and physical preparation has to be good when you get to this level," he said. "I think sometimes, and it happens at every level, teams are just happy to get to the postseason that they lose focus on what it takes to succeed.
"When you get to this point of the season, if you want to win, you have to be as close to perfect as you can be."
