Owensboro High School's boys' golf team got better on Monday afternoon at Ben Hawes Golf Course, and that's the idea, according to first-year coach Pat Hume.
"We're getting better as we go, and that's what we want to do -- improve each time we step on the course," Hume said. "We're just trying to improve and see where we are in October.
"This is a group that worked hard in the summer, early mornings and late afternoons. They decided they wanted to work as a team and be respectable, and I'm pleased with the way we're going about it."
In Tuesday's match on the Hawes back nine, the Red Devils posted a 178-223 victory over Apollo, with seniors Jack Lashbrook and Andrew Chancellor each carding 4-over par nine-hole rounds of 40.
"I'm hitting drives pretty straight and I made some good chip shots to save some pars," said Lashbrook, who placed third in the Madisonville Invitational on Saturday. "My game is going pretty well. I'm pleased with how I'm playing at the moment.
"This team really cares about being competitive. We practiced a lot in the summer and we just came into the season more together as a team -- the chemistry with our group is very good."
Chancellor agrees.
I expect good things from our team," he said. "We have three seniors and a junior, so we have a lot of experience.
"I've worked hard on my chipping and putting and my iron play is really good right now."
Rounding out Owensboro's scoring on Monday were junior James Rhineburger and seventh-grader Will Hume, each of whom shot 49. Senior Lucas Lyons is also in the mix.
Pat Hume believes his team is having fun playing the game.
"This is going to be a lifelong game for a lot of our players," he said. "We've put a lot of emphasis on being able to enjoy the game, and I think that's beginning to happen for our guys -- these guys want to get better and they play the game with a lot of pride.
"As a new coach, I have been talking mostly about course management. Keep the ball in the fairway and stay away from penalty strokes.
"I am also trying to stress the team side of the individual sport of golf. I am a big team guy and think that individual performances will improve if you know you are playing not only for yourself, but also for your teammates."
Apollo was led by Nathan Payne, who shot a 51. Also scoring for the Eagles were Ethan Dych (56), Isaac Crabtree (57) and Tanner Klee (59).
