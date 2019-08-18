Jack Lashbrook fired a 77 and defeated Kentucky Country Day's Carl Williams in a playoff to win the individual championship of the annual Hancock County Schoolboy Classic on Saturday at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville.
Kentucky Country Day won the team title with a 316, with Bowling Green (342) taking runner-up honors in the 10-team event.
Led by Lashbrook, Owensboro was third at 352. Also scoring for the Red Devils were Andrew Chancellor 88, James Rhineburger (89) and Will Hume (98).
Apollo and Muhenberg County tied for sixth at 415.
Scoring for the Eagles were Isaac Crabtree (99), Tanner Klee (100), Nathan Payne (102) and Aiden Watson (104). Scoring for the Mustangs were Ethan Rowe (89), Clay Rager (102), Cooper Fogle (111) and Nathan Petrie (113).
Hancock County placed eighth (448) and was led by Connor Napier (96). Other scorers for the Hornets were Max Gray (111), Korbin Kruse (120) and Tristin Muffett (121).
Ohio County and Owensboro Catholic competed, but did not have complete scores. Leading the Eagles was Seth Moore (87), and leading the Aces was Will Fulkerson (104).
BOYSSOCCERDAVIESS COUNTY 5, HOPKINSVILLE 0
Jacob Boling and Hunter Clark each had two goals for Daviess County, while Hayden Boswell had a goal and two assists.
