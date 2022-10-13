The Daviess County and Owensboro high school boys soccer teams will meet for a fourth and final time this season when the district rivals square off in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game Thursday night.
The game is set for a 7 p.m. start at Deer Park.
Daviess County enters sporting a 17-4-1 overall recored and will look to capture its ninth consecutive regional title. The Panthers won all three matchups with OHS during the regular season — 2-1 on Aug. 21 at Shifley Park, 6-1 on Sept. 8 at home and 4-0 in the 9th District Tournament title game last week at Shifley Park.
The Panthers are paced by Ahmed Abdullahi, who’s scored 14 goals and passed for 10 assists this season. The senior forward finished with four assists in Tuesday’s 11-1 regional semifinal victory over Muhlenberg County.
Other top contributors for balanced Daviess County include Sean Higgs (eight goals, eight assists); Cameron Bell (eight goals, seven assists); Hayden Boswell (eight goals, three assists); and Sam Glover (five goals, eight assists). Dax Sandifer and Nate Dailey have scored five goals apiece, as well.
On the year, the Panthers are scoring 3.1 goals per game and giving up only one score per outing. Goalkeeper Connor Johnson has recorded seven shutouts.
Owensboro, which enters at 11-8-3 after Tuesday’s 11-1 dismantling of Meade County in the regional tournament semifinals, will look for its first trip to the state tournament since 2012.
The Red Devils feature a few high-scoring individuals of their own, including Ryan Sovar (12 goals, 13 assists); Peter Saang (10 goals, eight assists); Sang Thang (nine goals, 10 assists); Aiden Frego (eight goals, seven assists); and Junior Rugama Lopez (seven goals, one assist), among others. In Tuesday’s semifinal victory, Sovar, Saang and Fredo scored two goals apiece.
OHS sports an identical 3.1-goals-per-game mark as DC and surrenders nearly 1.8 goals per matchup. Devils goalkeeper Landon Black has come on strong during the second half of the season and has recorded 47 saves in 10 games.
The winner will advance to next week’s state tournament to face the victor from the 8th Region. The team with the higher KHSAA RPI will host.
