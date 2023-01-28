Ji Webb scored a game-best 18 points to lead four Red Devils in double figures as the Owensboro High School boys basketball team took a 72-54 win over district rival Daviess County on Friday at DCHS.

Owensboro (12-7, 3-1 9th District) trailed 15-14 at the end of the first quarter but outscored DC 18-5 in the second frame to pull ahead for a 12-point halftime lead — an advantage that the Red Devils held until the end of the game.

