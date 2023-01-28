Ji Webb scored a game-best 18 points to lead four Red Devils in double figures as the Owensboro High School boys basketball team took a 72-54 win over district rival Daviess County on Friday at DCHS.
Owensboro (12-7, 3-1 9th District) trailed 15-14 at the end of the first quarter but outscored DC 18-5 in the second frame to pull ahead for a 12-point halftime lead — an advantage that the Red Devils held until the end of the game.
“I thought we started out sluggish but then we picked it up a little bit in the middle of the second quarter and the end of the first half,” OHS coach Rod Drake said afterward. “We came back in the second half with the same intensity. We’ve been playing with different personnel in the last couple weeks, and I thought we played OK.”
The contest was just the second of the season for Webb, who made his Owensboro debut against Madisonville-North Hopkins earlier in the week. Along with his production, the Red Devils also got 10 points apiece from Kenyata Carbon, AP Mitchell and Ethan Pendleton.
“I think we kind of wore them out just by pushing the ball offensively and not giving them any time to set (their defense) up,” Drake said. “We moved the ball around, and of course, we hit some shots from outside tonight, and that really helps out a lot.
“They had to pick their poison. We handled their zone pretty good, moved the ball around. We had three or four guys in double figures, so we did pretty good offensively. Defensively, we lose our man some, but I thought our defensive pressure set the pace for the game.”
OHS shot 57% from the field, including a 6-of-19 mark from 3-point range (31%), and converted 4-of-8 free throws (50%) with 12 turnovers leading to six points.
The Panthers (9-11, 1-3), led by 13 points from Gage Phelps, made 51% of their attempts from the field but shot only 1-of-12 from beyond the arc (8%). DC made 9-of-14 foul shots (64%) but gave away 21 turnovers leading to 14 OHS points.
Now that the Devils are starting to get their full compliment of players available, Drake said, his squad is looking for a strong close to the regular season.
“We got a tough stretch of ballgames here,” he said. “We could be under .500 and still be a pretty good basketball team, or we could win it out the rest of these games. It is exciting.
“Yesterday was practice No. 54 and we finally had everybody there.”
Both teams play again Saturday, with OHS traveling to face Hopkinsville and DC hosting Webster County.
OWENSBORO 14 18 20 20 — 72
DAVIESS COUNTY 15 5 15 19 — 54
Owensboro (72) — Webb 18, Carbon 10, Mitchell 10, Pendleton 10, Moss 8, Taylor 8, Rogers 6, Powell 2.
Daviess County (54) — Phelps 13, Dickens 9, Brown 8, Payne 8, Ayer 7, Oberst 5, McCain 2, Renfrow 2.
GIRLS OWENSBORO 55, DAVIESS COUNTY 44The Lady Devils, after securing a 20-16 advantage at halftime, opened the third quarter on an 11-0 run and never looked back in their district victory at DCHS.
A’Lyrica Hughes scored a team-high 14 points for Owensboro (15-6, 3-1 9th District), while Unique Carter-Swanagan added 13 points in her first game back from injury after missing more than a month of action.
Carter-Swanagan scored five points and dished an assist in the Lady Devils’ game-changing run — which also fueled OHS’s defensive energy in the second half.
“Our shooters shot with confidence,” Lady Devils coach Jansen Locher said. “We were able to hit a couple of big 3s, then get some deflections and steals. It just holds everything up, and the girls played with a lot of energy.
“The crowd got behind us there in that run, and the girls love it. They love that recognition, they love playing in front of a lot of people. That’s what makes some of our best games. I was super happy with that, and we were able to sustain it. We didn’t let them go on a big run.”
K’Asia Palmer added 10 points for OHS, which connected on 38.5% of its shots from the field, including 7-of-24 from 3-point range (29.2%), and converted 8-of-16 free throws (50%) with only eight turnovers.
Adylan Ayer produced a game-high 15 points for DC (10-13, 1-3), while Briley Henry posted 10 points.
The Lady Panthers made 41.9% of their shots from the floor but only 2-of-12 attempts from beyond the arc (16.7%) with a 6-of-8 mark from the foul line (75%) and 13 turnovers.
“They’ve been improving, they’re a much better team than they were the last time we played them,” Locher said of DC. “They could be a matchup we play in the district tournament.”
Though OHS isn’t completely healthy yet, Locher said, getting Carter-Swanagan back was a big step forward as his team gears up for the final stretch of the regular season.
“We celebrate all wins, so we definitely want to celebrate this, but we’re back at it,” he said. “We got Apollo next Friday, we got Owensboro Catholic the Friday after that, and we’re preparing for the district tournament.
“We’re just putting the pieces together right now and hoping it all comes together come tournament time.”
Both teams return to action Monday, as Owensboro hosts Webster County and Daviess County welcomes McLean County.
OWENSBORO 12 8 21 14 — 55
DAVIESS COUNTY 9 7 12 16 — 44
Owensboro (55) — Hughes 14, Carter-Swanagan 13, Palmer 10, Gibson 6, Greer 6, Worth 4, Phillips 2.
Daviess County (44) — Ayer 15, Henry 10, Spurrier 8, Beehn 7, Ma. Hancock 2, Roberts 2.
