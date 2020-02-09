Andres Quintana from Owensboro High School won the 113-pound division of the 2nd Region Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Quintana beat Robert McKinney from North Hardin in the first-place match with a fall (3:00).
Reese Haight from Daviess County was second at 138 pounds. Haight was beaten by Levi Stull of Meade County in the first-place match by decision (7-6).
Gabriel Quintana from OHS was fifth at 138.
Cameron Baker from Apollo was second at 160 pounds. Elijah McCune from Meade County beat Baker in the first-place match (fall 3:50).
Daviess County’s Alexander Elmore was sixth at 160.
Conner Tolson from DC was second at 182 pounds. Hunter Lattin from Meade County beat Tolson in the first-place match (fall, 5:00).
Marco Reyes from Apollo was fourth at 182.
Say Moe from Daviess County was second at 285 pounds, losing to Tucker Shelton from LaRue County (fall, 2:00) in the first-place match.
Blaze Cart from Apollo was third at 285, beating Kamryn Robinson from Meade County (fall, 1:00).
Landen Boone of Daviess County was third at 145 pounds. Boone beat Caileb Hills from Meade County (fall, 3:00).
Noah Kirkman from OHS was third at 120 pounds. Kirkman beat John Hardin’s Charlie Tucker in the third-place match.
David Gerkin from Apollo was fourth and Lucas Lindblom from Daviess County was sixth at 132 pounds.
Skyler Walker from DC was fourth at 170 pounds.
Jordan Neal from OHS was fourth at 195 pounds.
Adolfo Pascual from Apollo was fifth at 126 pounds.
Devon Carr from OHS was fifth at 152 pounds and Mason Mattingly from Whitesville Trinity was sixth.
Logan Palmer from OHS was fifth at 220 pounds and Koyln Guerrero from DC was sixth.
Chance Carmon from Daviess County was fifth at 106 pounds, and DC’s Caleb Tolson was sixth at 113.
Daviess County was fourth as a team in the regional meet with 139 points. Meade County won the regional team title with 262 points.
Owensboro High School was seventh with 101 points. Apollo was eighth with 83 points.
Whitesville Trinity scored 10 points.
The KHSAA State Wrestling Championships will be held Feb. 14-15 at Alltech Arena inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.
BOYS BASKETBALL APOLLO 84, UNION CO. 36
Dan St. Claire scored 16 points and Jamen Kininson added 14 to lead Apollo to the win at home.
Cameron Frantz added 11 points for Apollo (4-20).
UNION COUNTY 11-5-9-11 — 36
APOLLO 17-32-18-17 — 84
Union County (36) — Knipe 8, Martin 6, Johnson 6, Mackey 3, Cullen 2.
Apollo (84) — St Claire 16, Kininson 14, Frantz 11, Wilson 9, Ash 8, Smith 6, Rowan 3, Barker 2, Johnson 2.
NORTH BULLITT 59, DAVIESS COUNTY 44
Camron Johnson scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Panthers fell at the Sportscenter.
DC slipped to 6-18.
NORTH BULLITT 21-5-14-19 — 59
DAVIESS COUNTY 12-14-9-9 — 44
North Bullitt (59) — Steinmacher 16, Henson 12, Phillips 9, Still 9, Richerson 6, Hill 5, Geary 2.
Daviess County (44) — Johnson 12, Burch 9, Stratton 8, Thomson 5, Kato 4, Hillard 3, Barron 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL McLEAN COUNTY 54, HOPKINS CO. CENTRAL 41
Bailie Walker had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead McLean County at Hopkins County Central.
Makena Rush-Owen had 10 rebounds for McLean County (14-9).
McLEAN COUNTY 10-12-14-18 — 54
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 11-8-7-11 — 41
McLean County (54) — Walker 17, Burrough 9, Hampton 6, Rush-Owen 6, Johnson 5, Patterson 4, Frailley 4, McMahon 3.
Hopkins County Central (41) — Jones 17, Peyton 7, Sutton 4, Bowman 3, Fritz 2, Grigg 2, Reynolds 2.
OHIO COUNTY 59, GREENWOOD 49
Kelsey Kennedy scored a game-best 21 points to help the Lady Eagles claim an overtime win at Hartford.
Rain Embry added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio County (14-11), which won its fourth straight outing. Katie Probus and Heaven Vanover chipped in 10 points apiece.
GREENWOOD 13-12-10-14-1 — 49
OHIO COUNTY 11-9-14-14-11 — 59
Greenwood (49) — Trinh 20, Grant 10, Une 9, Lasley 6. Keener 2, Milan 2.
Ohio County (59) — K. Kennedy 21, Embry 13, Probus 10, Vanover 10, Gaddis 3, Bullock 2.
