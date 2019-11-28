Devils' Skortz burst onto scene

It may not be completely accurate to state that Kobe Skortz came out of nowhere for the Owensboro High School Red Devils football team this season, but it wouldn't be too far off the mark.
Especially when you consider the fact that the 6-foot-1, 184-pound senior hybrid end-linebacker emerged as the 2019 Messenger-Inquirer Area Defensive Player of the Year.
"I was trying to find a position that best fit me -- trying to find my niche within the team," said Skortz, who saw some action on special teams and at receiver last fall as a junior, but was in no way a major force on the team.
"I put myself in the weight room every day and gained about 20 pounds of muscle. It gave me the confidence to believe I could go up against the biggest and strongest players
See Skortz/Page C7
and be successful.
"I came out of the spring knowing that defensive end and outside linebacker were my best fits, and it's been fun to be able to play both positions -- depending on the situation. The reason I had the season I had is because I went out there and did my job."
What Skortz did was lead one of the state's best and most balanced defensive units in tackles (62), including 18.5 stops for loss and 11.5 sacks.
The transformation has been swift, complete and highly impressive, according to Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin.
"At the end of last season, Kobe wasn't pleased with his role on the team -- and he handled it the right way," Fallin said. "He got in the weight room and changed his physical nature, and that also affected his confidence in a positive way.
"Kobe had a nice spring for us, and coming into the season we knew he would have a good year -- but it's fair to say he exceeded our expectations."
The timing of Skortz's emergence couldn't have been better, considering that for much of the season OHS was without the services of stellar junior linebacker Austin Gough, who suffered a broken leg in a preseason game against Franklin-Simpson.
As it turned out, the Red Devils' "D" surrendered just 6.7 points per game -- helping OHS rank No. 7 in the final Associated Press Class 5-A poll after winning nine of 10 games, including eight in succession to close out the regular season.
"I love hitting people," Skortz said, "and this defense is a bunch of brothers who go at it extremely hard. I mean, we play the game at 110 miles per hour, don't take a play off, and everybody on that unit does his job the right way -- and that's what it takes to have success at this level of play.
"We've worked very well together as a unit, we all have the same goals, and we just get after it pretty hard out there on the field. We don't want any team to have any success against us."
A coach's son, Kobe's dad, Brian Skortz, is men's basketball coach and athletic director at Brescia University.
"I've learned a lot from him," Kobe said of his father. "He has given me tips on how to win and has encouraged me to never give up. He's always told me to pursue my dreams. He says, 'Whatever you want, just go get it.' "
And that's precisely what Kobe Skortz did in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.