Kenyata Carbon made the play of the game for the Owensboro Red Devils on Friday night.
After teammate Amari Robinson-Wales tied the score at 54 with seven remaining in overtime, Carbon stole a pass, was fouled with 4.2 seconds to play, and made two clutch free throws that were the difference in the Devils' 56-54 overtime conquest of rival Owensboro Catholic before a large, enthusiastic crowd at the Sportscenter.
"Carbon made a good play there," OHS coach Rod Drake said. "I think we may have surprised them there with some full-court pressure after we scored to tie it.
"I thought we played well in spurts, but we got complacent with the lead again and that's something that's been an issue for us throughout the season. We start going through the motions, get away from out game plan, and it gets us in trouble."
With 1:20 to play in regulation, Carbon's driving layup pushed the Red Devils in front 48-46, but Drew Hartz tied the game with an eight-footer at 0:21. Robinson-Wales missed a perimeter shot at the buzzer -- forcing OT.
In the extra four-minute period, OHS went on top 52-49 on an inside basket by Gavin Wimsatt at 2:30, but the Aces responded with a steal and layup by Gray Weaver, a free throw by Hartz, and a spin-move layup by Ji Webb to go in front 54-52 at 0:28 -- setting the stage for the Red Devils' late heroics.
"Great basketball game," Owensboro Catholic coach Tim Riley said, whose team played without injured sophomore point guard Brian Griffith. "Being without Brian, I was proud of the way we fought and battled and gave ourselves a chance to win the game.
"I thought Ji (Webb) and Drew gave us some good inside-outside production to keep us in it."
It was tight throughout the first half, with Owensboro claiming a 16-13 first-quarter lead, but Hartz and Luke Scales each buried a pair of 3-pointers in the second period to pull the Aces into a 28-all tie at intermission.
Another trey by Hartz two minutes into the third period gave Catholic a two-point lead, but Robinson-Wales scored six points in a 10-0 Red Devil run that made it 42-34.
The Aces still trailed by seven a minute into the fourth, but Hartz hit a 3 that triggered an 8-1 Aces spree tie the game at 46 with 2:30 remaining in regulation.
Owensboro (10-7, 3-0 9th District) was led by Robinson-Wales, who scored 13 points, and Wimsatt, who produced 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Isaac Humphrey hauled down seven rebounds and teammates Carbon and Jaiden Greathouse each secured five.
The Devils were 21-of-54 from the field (39%), made 10-of-17 free throws (59%), won the rebounding battle (38-30), and turned the ball over 12 times.
Catholic got game-highs of 17 points and nine rebounds from Hartz, with Webb adding 16 points, seven boards and two blocks. Andrew Riney dished six assists and added eight rebounds.
The Aces (9-6, 2-1) finished 18-of 51 from the floor (35%), hit 9-of-16 free throws (56%), and committed 16 floor errors.
OWENSBORO 16-12-14-6-8 -- 56
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13-15-8-12-6 -- 54
Owensboro (56) -- Robinson-Wales 13, Wimsatt 11, Carbon 9, Hagan 9, Humphrey 6, Greathouse 2, Pendleton 2, Owsley 2, Dickinson 2.
Owensboro Catholic (54) -- Hartz 17, Webb 16, Weaver 8, Riney 7, Scales 6.
