It's interesting and intriguing that a month into the 2019 high school football season Owensboro High School -- clearly the superior team in the Messenger-Inquirer coverage area -- is ranked only No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Class 5-A football poll.
The Red Devils have played four times. They have defeated Breckinridge County, Owensboro Catholic and Apollo, and the games have been lopsided enough to produce KHSAA-mandated running clocks in each.
Owensboro's lone loss, meanwhile, was a 10-8 home setback to Evansville Central, a perennial power that reached the Indiana Class 4-A state championship game in 2018, losing in four overtimes to Fort Wayne Dwenger.
And yet, there the Red Devils are -- ranked seventh in Kentucky 5-A.
It says here that Owensboro deserves a better ranking, but the fact of the matter is that state Class 5-A is loaded this season. Ahead of the Red Devils are top-ranked Covington Catholic (4-0), No. 2 Frederick Douglass (4-0), No. 3 Scott County (4-0), No. 4 and defending champion South Warren (4-0), No. 5 Bowling Green (3-1), and No. 6 Highlands (3-1).
Talk about your heavyweight contenders -- Class 5-A has plenty of them.
Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 8 Pulaski County (3-1), No. 9 South Oldham (3-1), and No. 10 Greenwood (4-0), one of the great comeback stories in western Kentucky this season.
At the start of the season, Owensboro's reconfigured Class 5-A district was considered exceedingly weak, but this collection of teams have played a little bit better than advertised -- which, in the long run, will be beneficial to the Red Devils' attempt to make a deep run in the postseason playoffs.
Grayson County, for instance, is 4-0 and has outscored its opposition by a 125-38 margin. Veteran coach Ed Smart does a terrific job with the Cougars, year in and year out, and 2019 is proving to be no different. The opposition is guaranteed to get the Cougars' best shot every time out.
Ohio County, 1-10 last fall, has greatly benefited from the return of star running back Q'Daryius Jennings, and sits 2-2 through four games, despite a 39-6 running-clock loss at home last week to fast-improving Daviess County.
Graves County is 1-2, but don't be misled by the Eagles' record. Graves opened the season with a 38-35 victory at Murray and his since lost home games to traditional western Kentucky powers McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman. Up next: Mayfield.
Muhlenberg County is just 1-3, but the Mustangs showed their scoring potential a couple of weeks back by defeating Hopkins County Central, 50-12. The team is a work in progress under new coach Josh Staples.
Breck County? The Fighting Tigers (3-1) haven't lost since being routed by OHS.
Owensboro also benefits greatly from playing its three City-County games because, even if the result turns out to be one-sided, the preparation for such encounters is acutely intense -- keeping the team focused and sharp at every turn.
Finally, there's that much-anticipated matchup with undefeated traditional rival Henderson County awaiting the Red Devils on Nov. 1, once the district slate has been concluded. By all accounts, the Colonels -- ranked No. 7 in Class 6-A -- appear to be the real deal, and this game will provide OHS the serious test it needs prior to heading into the playoffs.
So, will all of this prepare the Red Devils for a deep postseason run? You betcha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.