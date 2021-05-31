The Daviess County High School softball team will have an opportunity to capture its fifth district title since 2015 when the 9th District Softball Tournament kicks off Monday at Owensboro Catholic’s Parents Park, but the Lady Panthers aren’t taking anything for granted.
DC (26-6) will face Owensboro (8-18) at 3 p.m., followed by Catholic (19-12) against Apollo (12-18) at 7 p.m. The championship game is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Lady Panthers won the lone meeting against OHS this season — a 5-0 win on May 16 at Shifley Park — but they know anything can happen in district competition.
“As always, regardless of who our opponent is, we want to be patient at the plate, defense has got to be solid, and we’ve got to have good pitching in the circle,” DC coach John Biggs said. “District play is a little different. Everybody knows everybody, so it comes down to being able to execute and playing the cleanest softball.”
DC enters the postseason having won four of its last five outings, including a split of one-run games against Louisville Assumption.
The Lady Panthers are paced offensively by senior Abby Newman (.505 batting average, 31 runs, 21 RBIs), sophomore Jessie Daniels (.457 average, 39 RBIs, 30 runs, 11 home runs) and senior Millie Roberts (.378, team-high 41 RBIs, 35 runs and 11 home runs), with sophomore Raylee Roby (1.82 ERA, 138 strikeouts) and senior Greysee Whiteker (1.23, 90 strikeouts) leading the way in the circle.
“Here towards the last couple of weeks, we started hitting the ball a little better and being more patient at the plate,” Biggs said. “We’ve fixed some things, and we think we’re going into the postseason with some momentum.
“We’ve also done a really nice job the last couple of weeks with our defensive play. We went through a run there where we weren’t scoring a lot of runs, but really just relying more on our defense and pitching.”
The Lady Devils, who enter the district tournament after winning three of their final four games, are led by freshman Sophie Moorman (.433, 25 runs, 14 RBIs), senior Kaylyn Sowders (.418, 24 RBIs, 16 runs) and sophomore Lindsey Gibson (.310, 20 RBIs, 13 runs).
Owensboro Catholic heads into postseason play after dropping three of its final four regular-season games — including a 1-0 loss to top-ranked South Warren — but the Lady Aces won both meetings against Apollo this season (8-5 on April 19 and 12-3 on May 7).
“We wanted to know how they were going to pitch us, and we were going to learn anything we could for the postseason, when it actually matters,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said of the previous meeting three weeks ago.
Offensively, Catholic is led by sophomore Bailey Hamilton (.447, 28 runs, 26 RBIs, seven home runs), junior Camille Conkright (.341, 25 runs, 11 stolen bases) and senior Hannah Carter (.301, 28 RBIs), though the Lady Aces have gotten contributions up and down the lineup at various points throughout the season.
“We know certain parts of our lineup’s going to hit the ball,” Phelps said. “If we can get that all together and be patient, that’s what we talk about.”
Apollo, meanwhile, had a strong close to the regular season — winning eight of its final 11 games.
Pacing the E-Gals at the plate are junior Morgan Julian (.398, 20 runs, 17 RBIs), sophomore K’Asia Palmer (.384, 28 RBIs, 21 runs, eight home runs), eighth-grader Macy Calhoun (.412, 16 RBIs) and sophomore Emmie Bullington (.392, 14 RBIs), among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.