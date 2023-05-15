The Daviess County High School softball team will look to win its fourth consecutive district championship when the 9th District Tournament kicks off Monday at Apollo High School.
The fourth-ranked Lady Panthers (25-4, 6-0 9th District) will open the tournament against Owensboro (9-19, 0-6) at 5:30 p.m., followed by No. 23 Owensboro Catholic (20-10, 4-2) squaring off against Apollo (14-12, 2-4) at 7.
The championship game is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
DC enters the postseason on a four-game winning streak, including a 17-4 victory over No. 25 Assumption in the Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament on Saturday.
“I really feel like, right now, we’re hitting our stride offensively,” said Lady Panthers coach John Biggs, whose team scored 13 runs in the first inning Saturday. “I think we’re seeing the ball really well. These last four games, we’ve seen a multitude of different types of pitchers, so that’s good for us going into the tournament.
“Our pitchers have been hitting their stride and playing well, and defense has always been there. Right now, we just want to go into the week healthy and playing well.”
Daviess County won both regular-season meetings with OHS — 18-0 on March 30 and 9-2 on May 4 — but the Lady Panthers aren’t taking anything for granted.
“We say it and say it and say, but I think especially with Owensboro, we’re going to have to be patient at the plate,” Biggs said. “If we have an opportunity to get on base by walk, then we need to take that walk. If we have to take some pitches to get pitches we can barrel up and hit hard, that’s what we’ve got to do — and trust ourselves that even if we have two strikes on us, that we’re able to come back and put the ball in play hard.”
OHS capped off its regular season with an 8-1 victory over McLean County on Thursday.
Catholic enters the district tournament following a 2-1 loss to No. 3 South Warren and a 13-4 defeat to No. 5 Henderson County last week, but Lady Aces coach Jeremy Phelps is confident that his team still improved from seeing such quality competition.
“I liked seeing the pitching that we faced for the last week,” he said. “Henderson scored five runs on us in the top of the first, but I like that we came back and scored four in the bottom of the first. We’re doing a lot of things well right now, and that’s what we want — to see the best pitching we can see to best prepare us for the tournament coming up.
“It comes down to one game. Survive and advance.”
Catholic won both meetings with Apollo this season — 7-1 on March 22 and 5-3 on May 3 — but Phelps said previous matchups don’t matter as much when both teams know each other so well.
“There aren’t a lot of secrets,” he said. “They know which players to watch out for with us, as we do with them. You just hope everybody brings their best game.
“In this district, you know you’re always going to face tough pitching. I think it’s one of the toughest districts in the state to get out of.”
Apollo closed its regular season with a 9-4 win over Ohio County on Thursday.
In the 10th District, Muhlenberg County (15-9) earned a first-round bye and will await the winner between Ohio County (9-17) and McLean County (6-15).
In the 11th District, Hancock County (18-11) will face Breckinridge County (15-10-1), with the victor advancing to take on Meade County (21-10-1).
In the 12th District, Whitesville Trinity (14-18) will face Butler County (20-5-1) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Edmonson County High School, followed by Edmonson County (15-9) against Grayson County (13-21) at 7. The championship game will be Thursday at 6 p.m.
