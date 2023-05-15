OWESPTS-05-15-23 DISTRICT SOFTBALL ADVANCE

Daviess County’s Callie Smith left, yells out as Sadie Morris (24) scores on a RBI against Apollo during their softball game on April 11 at Daviess County High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Daviess County High School softball team will look to win its fourth consecutive district championship when the 9th District Tournament kicks off Monday at Apollo High School.

The fourth-ranked Lady Panthers (25-4, 6-0 9th District) will open the tournament against Owensboro (9-19, 0-6) at 5:30 p.m., followed by No. 23 Owensboro Catholic (20-10, 4-2) squaring off against Apollo (14-12, 2-4) at 7.

