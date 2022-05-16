Following last season’s run to the KHSAA state championship game, the Daviess County High School softball team is seeking a return trip to that stage — but the No. 5 Lady Panthers know it’s a step-by-step process as they head into this week’s 9th District Tournament.
Top-seeded DC (25-5) will play fourth seed Owensboro (11-19) at 6 p.m. Monday, with second-seeded Apollo (17-13) scheduled to face Owensboro Catholic (21-13) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The district championship game will be Friday at 6 p.m., with all games at Daviess County High School.
The Lady Panthers split a pair of one-run, extra-inning games over the weekend in their annual Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament, which coach John Biggs is hoping pays off for his squad in the postseason.
“The way the end of the season played out, we had a little bit of a lighter schedule than we hoped for because of a cancellation on Thursday,” Biggs said. “We played two this weekend. It was a little lighter than what we’d normally play before the district tournament, but we use that time to work on things and get some practice time in. We haven’t had a whole lot of practice time lately.”
DC fell 8-7 to Heritage Hills (Ind.) on Friday and bounced back for a 3-2 win over No. 17 Warren East on Saturday — and Biggs liked what he saw from his team.
“I thought they were pretty dialed in,” he said. “We had to fight through some pressure situations (Saturday), and we competed. They understand at this point, it could be one-and-done. We’re pretty locked in and know what our goals are.”
The Lady Panthers won both regular-season meetings with Owensboro — 16-1 on March 31 and 14-0 on April 28 — but DC also knows it can’t take anything for granted if there’s another deep postseason run on the horizon.
“The kids that were a part of that [last year] see what that potential is and see what that experience is like,” Biggs added, “but they also understand what you have to do to get to that point. Our mantra last year was ‘one game at a time’ so we know we need to be locked in and focused.
“I think we’ve been pretty consistent in the circle, so we’re just really concentrating on getting quality at-bats and hitting the ball hard and being solid defensively. If we do those things, I think we’ll out ourselves in a position to be successful.”
Wednesday’s contest will be the rubber match between Apollo and Owensboro Catholic, who split the regular-season series. The E-Gals won 10-8 on March 24, while the Lady Aces answered with a 7-0 victory on May 2.
Apollo capped off the regular season by winning six of its last seven contests — the only loss being a 2-1 defeat to No. 4 Henderson County.
E-Gals coach Stephen Julian hopes the final stretch gives his team a boost of momentum.
“Just confidence, hopefully, to win a tight ballgame,” he said. “That’s always good to see late in the same against quality teams — we’re going to try to put the ball in play and score a lot of runs.”
Owensboro Catholic closed the season with a gauntlet of tough matchups, which included a win over Marshall County and losses to No. 2 McCracken County, No. 3 South Warren, No. 4 Henderson County and No. 17 Warren East.
10TH DISTRICTOhio County (10-18) will play McLean County (4-18) at 5:30 p.m. Monday at McLean County High School. The winner will face Muhlenberg County (9-16) for the district title at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
11TH DISTRICT
Hancock County (21-8) will take on Breckinridge County (15-18) at 5 p.m. Monday at Breckinridge County High School. The victor will square off against Meade County (16-12) in the district championship game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
12TH DISTRICT
Whitesville Trinity (17-10) will meet Grayson County (13-21) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Butler County High School, followed by Butler County (17-15) against Edmonson County (11-15) at 7 p.m. The district winner will be decided at 6 p.m. Thursday.
