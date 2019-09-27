Class 6-A, District 1
District Overall
McCracken County 1-0 3-2
Henderson County 0-0 4-1
Apollo 0-0 2-3
Daviess County 0-0 1-4
Marshall County 0-1 2-3
Friday's games
McCracken County at Apollo
Marshall County at Daviess County
Idle: Henderson County
Class 5-A, District 1
District Overall
Grayson County 1-0 5-0
Owensboro 1-0 4-1
Muhlenberg County 1-0 2-3
Ohio County 0-1 2-3
Graves County 0-0 1-3
Breckinridge County 0-2 3-2
Friday's games
Owensboro at Ohio County
Grayson County at Muhlenberg County
Breckinridge County at Graves County
Class 2-A, District 2
District Overall
McLean County 1-0 2-3
Todd County Central 0-0 5-0
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 4-1
Hancock County 0-0 1-4
Butler County 0-1 1-4
Friday's games
Owensboro Catholic at Todd County Central
Butler County at Hancock County
McLean County at Hopkins County Central
