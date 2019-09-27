Class 6-A, District 1

District Overall

McCracken County 1-0 3-2

Henderson County 0-0 4-1

Apollo 0-0 2-3

Daviess County 0-0 1-4

Marshall County 0-1 2-3

Friday's games

McCracken County at Apollo

Marshall County at Daviess County

Idle: Henderson County

Class 5-A, District 1

District Overall

Grayson County 1-0 5-0

Owensboro 1-0 4-1

Muhlenberg County 1-0 2-3

Ohio County 0-1 2-3

Graves County 0-0 1-3

Breckinridge County 0-2 3-2

Friday's games

Owensboro at Ohio County

Grayson County at Muhlenberg County

Breckinridge County at Graves County

Class 2-A, District 2

District Overall

McLean County 1-0 2-3

Todd County Central 0-0 5-0

Owensboro Catholic 0-0 4-1

Hancock County 0-0 1-4

Butler County 0-1 1-4

Friday's games

Owensboro Catholic at Todd County Central

Butler County at Hancock County

McLean County at Hopkins County Central

