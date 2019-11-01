CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Henderson County 3-1 7-2

McCracken County 3-1 6-3

Daviess County 3-1 4-5

Apollo 1-3 3-6

Marshall County 0-4 2-7

Friday's games

Apollo at Owensboro Catholic

Warren East at Daviess County

Henderson County at Owensboro

Christian County at McCracken County

Graves County at Marshall County

CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Owensboro 5-0 8-1

Graves County 4-1 5-4

Grayson County 2-3 6-3

Breckinridge County 1-4 5-4

Ohio County 1-4 3-6

Friday's games

Henderson County at Owensboro

Breckinridge County at Hancock County

Ohio County at Butler County

Grayson County at Hart County

Graves County at Marshall County

CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2

District Overall

Owensboro Catholic 4-0 8-1

McLean County 3-1 5-4

Hancock County 2-2 3-6

Todd County Central 1-3 6-3

Butler County 0-4 1-8

Friday's games

Apollo at Owensboro Catholic

Webster County at McLean County

Breckinridge County at Hancock County

Ohio County at Butler County

Todd County Central at Crittenden County

