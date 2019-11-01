CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Henderson County 3-1 7-2
McCracken County 3-1 6-3
Daviess County 3-1 4-5
Apollo 1-3 3-6
Marshall County 0-4 2-7
Friday's games
Apollo at Owensboro Catholic
Warren East at Daviess County
Henderson County at Owensboro
Christian County at McCracken County
Graves County at Marshall County
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Owensboro 5-0 8-1
Graves County 4-1 5-4
Grayson County 2-3 6-3
Breckinridge County 1-4 5-4
Ohio County 1-4 3-6
Friday's games
Henderson County at Owensboro
Breckinridge County at Hancock County
Ohio County at Butler County
Grayson County at Hart County
Graves County at Marshall County
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 4-0 8-1
McLean County 3-1 5-4
Hancock County 2-2 3-6
Todd County Central 1-3 6-3
Butler County 0-4 1-8
Friday's games
Apollo at Owensboro Catholic
Webster County at McLean County
Breckinridge County at Hancock County
Ohio County at Butler County
Todd County Central at Crittenden County
