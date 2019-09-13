Class 6-A, District 1
District Overall
Henderson County 0-0 3-0
Apollo 0-0 1-2
McCracken County 0-0 1-2
Marshall County 0-0 1-2
Daviess County 0-0 0-3
Friday's games
Hopkinsville at Henderson County
Owensboro at Apollo
Marshall County at Calloway County
Daviess County at Ohio County
McCracken County at Mayfield
Class 5-A, District 1
District Overall
Owensboro 1-0 2-1
Grayson County 0-0 3-0
Ohio County 0-0 2-1
Graves County 0-0 1-1
Muhlenberg County 0-0 1-2
Breckinridge County 0-1 2-1
Friday's games
Owensboro at Apollo
Grayson County at Fort Campbell
Daviess County at Ohio County
Paducah Tilghman at Graves County
Muhlenberg County at McLean County
Breckinridge County at Caverna
Class 2-A, District 2
District Overall
Todd County Central 0-0 2-0
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 2-1
Butler County 0-0 1-2
Hancock County 0-0 0-3
McLean County 0-0 0-3
Friday's games
Hopkins County Central at Todd County Central
Owensboro Catholic at South Spencer (Ind.)
Hart County at Butler County
Edmonson County at Hancock County
Muhlenberg County at McLean County
