Class 6-A, District 1

District Overall

Henderson County 0-0 3-0

Apollo 0-0 1-2

McCracken County 0-0 1-2

Marshall County 0-0 1-2

Daviess County 0-0 0-3

Friday's games

Hopkinsville at Henderson County

Owensboro at Apollo

Marshall County at Calloway County

Daviess County at Ohio County

McCracken County at Mayfield

Class 5-A, District 1

District Overall

Owensboro 1-0 2-1

Grayson County 0-0 3-0

Ohio County 0-0 2-1

Graves County 0-0 1-1

Muhlenberg County 0-0 1-2

Breckinridge County 0-1 2-1

Friday's games

Owensboro at Apollo

Grayson County at Fort Campbell

Daviess County at Ohio County

Paducah Tilghman at Graves County

Muhlenberg County at McLean County

Breckinridge County at Caverna

Class 2-A, District 2

District Overall

Todd County Central 0-0 2-0

Owensboro Catholic 0-0 2-1

Butler County 0-0 1-2

Hancock County 0-0 0-3

McLean County 0-0 0-3

Friday's games

Hopkins County Central at Todd County Central

Owensboro Catholic at South Spencer (Ind.)

Hart County at Butler County

Edmonson County at Hancock County

Muhlenberg County at McLean County

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.