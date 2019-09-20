Class 6-A, District 1

District Overall

Henderson County 0-0 4-0

McCracken County 0-0 2-2

Marshall County 0-0 2-2

Apollo 0-0 1-3

Daviess County 0-0 1-3

Friday's games

Owensboro at Daviess County

Meade County at Apollo

Henderson County at Anderson County

McCracken County at Marshall County

Class 5-A, District 1

District Overall

Grayson County 0-0 4-0

Owensboro 1-0 3-1

Ohio County 0-0 2-2

Graves County 0-0 1-2

Muhlenberg County 0-0 1-3

Breckinridge County 0-1 3-1

Friday's games

Owensboro at Daviess County

Muhlenberg County at Ohio County

Grayson County at Breckinridge County

Graves County at Mayfield

Class 2-A, District 2

District Overall

Todd County Central 0-0 4-0

Owensboro Catholic 0-0 3-1

Butler County 0-0 1-3

Hancock County 0-0 1-3

McLean County 0-0 1-3

Friday's games

Hopkins County Central at Owensboro Catholic

Butler County at McLean County

Hancock County at Barren County

Caverna at Todd County Central

