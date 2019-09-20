Class 6-A, District 1
District Overall
Henderson County 0-0 4-0
McCracken County 0-0 2-2
Marshall County 0-0 2-2
Apollo 0-0 1-3
Daviess County 0-0 1-3
Friday's games
Owensboro at Daviess County
Meade County at Apollo
Henderson County at Anderson County
McCracken County at Marshall County
Class 5-A, District 1
District Overall
Grayson County 0-0 4-0
Owensboro 1-0 3-1
Ohio County 0-0 2-2
Graves County 0-0 1-2
Muhlenberg County 0-0 1-3
Breckinridge County 0-1 3-1
Friday's games
Owensboro at Daviess County
Muhlenberg County at Ohio County
Grayson County at Breckinridge County
Graves County at Mayfield
Class 2-A, District 2
District Overall
Todd County Central 0-0 4-0
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 3-1
Butler County 0-0 1-3
Hancock County 0-0 1-3
McLean County 0-0 1-3
Friday's games
Hopkins County Central at Owensboro Catholic
Butler County at McLean County
Hancock County at Barren County
Caverna at Todd County Central
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.