Class 6-A, District 1
District Overall
McCracken County 3-0 5-2
Henderson County 1-0 5-1
Daviess County 1-1 2-5
Apollo 0-1 2-4
Marshall County 0-3 2-5
Friday's games
Apollo at Henderson County, 7 p.m.
Idle: Daviess County, McCracken County, Marshall County.
Class 5-A, District 1
District Overall
Owensboro 3-0 6-1
Grayson County 2-0 6-0
Graves County 2-0 3-3
Muhlenberg County 1-2 2-5
Ohio County 0-2 2-4
Breckinridge County 0-3 3-3
Friday's games
Grayson County at Graves County, 7 p.m.
Breckinridge County at Nelson County, 7 p.m. CT.
Idle: Owensboro, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County.
Class 2-A, District 2
District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 2-0 6-1
Hancock County 2-0 3-4
McLean County 1-1 3-4
Todd County Central 0-2 5-2
Butler County 0-2 1-5
Friday's games
Todd County Central at Butler County
Idle: Owensboro Catholic, McLean County, Hancock County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.