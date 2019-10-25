Class 6-A, District 1

District Overall

McCracken County 3-0 6-2

Henderson County 2-1 6-2

Daviess County 2-1 3-5

Apollo 1-2 3-5

Marshall County 0-4 2-6

Friday's games

Marshall County at Harrison County, 6:30 p.m.

Daviess County at Apollo, 7 p.m.

McCracken County at Henderson County, 7 p.m.

Class 5-A, District 1

District Overall

Owensboro 4-0 7-1

Graves County 3-1 4-4

Grayson County 2-2 6-2

Muhlenberg County 2-2 3-5

Ohio County 1-3 3-5

Breckinridge County 0-4 4-4

Friday's games

Grayson County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

Graves County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

Ohio County at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A, District 2

District Overall

Owensboro Catholic 3-0 7-1

McLean County 2-1 4-4

Hancock County 2-1 3-5

Todd County Central 1-3 6-3

Butler County 0-3 1-7

Friday's games

Butler County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

McLean County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.

Russell County at Butler County, 7 p.m.

Idle: Todd County Central

