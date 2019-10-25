Class 6-A, District 1
District Overall
McCracken County 3-0 6-2
Henderson County 2-1 6-2
Daviess County 2-1 3-5
Apollo 1-2 3-5
Marshall County 0-4 2-6
Friday's games
Marshall County at Harrison County, 6:30 p.m.
Daviess County at Apollo, 7 p.m.
McCracken County at Henderson County, 7 p.m.
Class 5-A, District 1
District Overall
Owensboro 4-0 7-1
Graves County 3-1 4-4
Grayson County 2-2 6-2
Muhlenberg County 2-2 3-5
Ohio County 1-3 3-5
Breckinridge County 0-4 4-4
Friday's games
Grayson County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Graves County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A, District 2
District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 3-0 7-1
McLean County 2-1 4-4
Hancock County 2-1 3-5
Todd County Central 1-3 6-3
Butler County 0-3 1-7
Friday's games
Butler County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
McLean County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Russell County at Butler County, 7 p.m.
Idle: Todd County Central
