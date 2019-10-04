Class 6-A, District 1
District Overall
McCracken County 2-0 4-2
Daviess County 1-0 2-4
Henderson County 0-0 4-1
Apollo 0-1 2-4
Marshall County 0-2 2-4
Friday's games
Daviess County at McCracken County
Henderson County at Marshall County
Idle: Apollo
Class 5-A, District 1
District Overall
Grayson County 2-0 6-0
Owensboro 2-0 5-1
Graves County 1-0 2-3
Muhlenberg County 1-1 2-4
Ohio County 0-2 2-4
Breckinridge County 0-3 3-3
Friday's games
Ohio County at Graves County
Idle: Breckinridge County, Grayson County
Played Thursday: Owensboro, Muhlenberg County
Class 2-A, District 2
District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 1-0 5-1
McLean County 1-0 3-3
Hancock County 1-0 2-4
Todd County Central 0-1 5-1
Butler County 0-2 1-5
Friday's games
Owensboro Catholic at McLean County
Todd County Central at Hancock County
Idle: Butler County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.