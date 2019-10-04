Class 6-A, District 1

District Overall

McCracken County 2-0 4-2

Daviess County 1-0 2-4

Henderson County 0-0 4-1

Apollo 0-1 2-4

Marshall County 0-2 2-4

Friday's games

Daviess County at McCracken County

Henderson County at Marshall County

Idle: Apollo

Class 5-A, District 1

District Overall

Grayson County 2-0 6-0

Owensboro 2-0 5-1

Graves County 1-0 2-3

Muhlenberg County 1-1 2-4

Ohio County 0-2 2-4

Breckinridge County 0-3 3-3

Friday's games

Ohio County at Graves County

Idle: Breckinridge County, Grayson County

Played Thursday: Owensboro, Muhlenberg County

Class 2-A, District 2

District Overall

Owensboro Catholic 1-0 5-1

McLean County 1-0 3-3

Hancock County 1-0 2-4

Todd County Central 0-1 5-1

Butler County 0-2 1-5

Friday's games

Owensboro Catholic at McLean County

Todd County Central at Hancock County

Idle: Butler County

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.