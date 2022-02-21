The first step of the high school basketball postseason will begin Monday night with the start of the girls 9th District Tournament at Daviess County High School.
Top-seeded Owensboro Catholic (23-9, 6-0 in district) will take on fourth seed Owensboro (13-15, 1-5) at 6 p.m., followed by second-seeded Daviess County (18-11, 3-3) facing Apollo (13-15, 2-4) at 7:45 p.m.
The district tournament title game is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.
Catholic and Owensboro played just once this season, with the Lady Aces capturing a 59-41 win on Feb. 11 at the Sportscenter. Their other scheduled matchup was a forfeit.
OCHS coach Michael Robertson pointed to the importance of his team keeping the Lady Devils from generating too many chances at the rim.
“We will have to play good connected defense, boxing out and only allowing one shot,” he said. “Owensboro does a very good job hitting the glass and creating second-chance opportunities.”
On the season, Owensboro is averaging 44.5 points per game on 33.9% shooting from the field and 20.2% from 3-point distance, led by sophomore guard Alyrica Hughes’s 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
Catholic, which averages 55.7 points per game on 39.7% shooting from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, is led by freshman guard Karmin Riley (13 ppg) and sophomore guard Hailee Johnson (12.2 ppg).
“On offense we need to be patient and take care of the basketball and limit our turnovers,” Robertson noted. “Turning the ball over would lead to easy opportunities for them to score.”
In the nightcap, DC will host Apollo after the rivals split the regular-season series. The E-Gals captured a 50-44 win on Jan. 14 at DCHS, but the Lady Panthers answered with a 44-40 victory on Feb. 11 at Apollo.
DC, which scores 50.2 points per outing on 37.5% shooting from the field and 27.5% from 3, is led by a pair of double-digit scorers with junior guard Adylan Ayer (12.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and freshman guard Lily Hoagland (10 ppg).
Apollo, averaging 53.3 points per contest on 42.7% shooting from the field and 35% from long distance, will counter with a group that includes senior guards Amaya Curry (15.4 ppg) and Shelbie Beatty (14.8 ppg) and sophomore center Jenna Dant (11.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg).
According to DCHS coach Stephen Haile, there are no surprises this time of the season.
“At this point, it’s win or go home,” he said. “They know us, we know them, the girls know each other. May the best team win.”
- The 10th District Tournament kicks off Monday with Muhlenberg County (9-15, 2-2 in district) facing McLean County (6-21, 1-3) at 6 p.m. at Muhlenberg County High School. The winner will face Ohio County (16-13, 3-1) in the district championship game Wednesday at 6 p.m.
- The 11th District Tournament will pit Meade County (23-6, 6-0) against Cloverport (5-18, 0-6) at 5:30 p.m. at Breckinridge County High School, followed by Breck (23-5, 4-2) taking on Hancock County (10-18, 2-4) at 7 p.m. The title game will be contested Thursday at 6 p.m.
- In the 12th District, Whitesville Trinity (13-11, 4-2) will square off against Edmonson County (10-19, 2-4) at 6 p.m. at Butler County High School, followed by the host Bears (23-3, 6-0) facing Grayson County (3-21, 0-6) at 7:30. The champion will be decided Thursday at 7 p.m.
