Nash Divine scored 18 points to lift Muhlenberg County to a 64-54 boys’ high school basketball victory over Hancock County on Saturday in Hawesville.
With the win, the Mustangs improved to 13-10.
Kaleb Keown scored 10 points to pace Hancock County (8-11).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 15-20-18-11 — 64
HANCOCK COUNTY 7-13-12-22 — 54
Muhlenberg County (64) — Divine 18, Vincent 9, Lovell 7, Rose 6, Phillips 6, Lovan 6, Perkins 6, Carver 2, McCoy 2, Moore 2.
Hancock County (54) — Keown 10, Ogle 9, Dixon 9, Elder 8, Ferry 8, Potts 7, Powers 2, Reeves 1.
GIRLS
McLEAN COUNTY 57, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 45
Bailei Walker scored a game-high 20 points in the Lady Cougars’ win at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Makena Rush-Owen added 17 points and 13 rebounds, going 7-for-7 from the field. Kamryn McMahon dished out six assists, as well.
Isabel Grimes scored 17 points for Breck County, which also got 12 points from Cassidy McDaniel.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 10-10-8-17 — 45
McLEAN COUNTY 11-15-16-15 — 57
Breckinridge County (45) — Grimes 17, McDaniel 12, Sy. Tucker 8, Mucker 5.
McLean County (57) — Walker 20, Rush-Owen 17, McMahon 8, Hampton 6, Johnson 4, Patterson 2.
OHIO COUNTY 69, ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE 66
Kelsey Kennedy scored 19 points to lead the Lady Eagles in Scottsville.
Rain Embry and Heaven Vanover added 13 points apiece for Ohio County (11-11), which led 34-24 before a 30-13 third-quarter blitz by the Lady Patriots. The Lady Eagles, who also got 10 points from Katie Probus, outscored AC-S 22-12 in the final period for the victory.
Allison Meador scored a game-high 32 points for the Lady Patriots (5-16), and Chloe Cook chipped in 12.
OHIO COUNTY 16-18-13-22 — 69
ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTS. 12-12-30-12 — 66
Ohio County (69) — Kennedy 19, Embry 13, Vanover 13, Probus 10, Gaddis 9, Bullock 5.
Allen County-Scottsville (66) — Meador 32, Cook 12, Bullington 9, Tuttle 7, McReynolds 4, Carter 1, Steenbergen 1.
HENDERSON COUNTY 54, OWENSBORO 21
A’Lyrica Hughes scored nine points and pulled down five rebounds to lead the Lady Devils at home.
Nia Gonzo also had five rebounds for OHS (5-18).
Graci Risley led Henderson County (13-6) with 10 points.
HENDERSON COUNTY 22-18-4-10 — 54
OWENSBORO 2-5-4-10 — 21
Henderson County (54) — Risley 10, Thomas 9, Worth 7, Spalding 6, Hope 6, Beal 5, Laser 3, Dixon 2, Toomes 1.
Owensboro (21) — Hughes 9, Gonzo 3, Gibson 3, Lawrence 2, Sowders 2, Gonzalez 2.
